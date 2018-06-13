All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 12492 Equine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
12492 Equine Lane
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:45 AM

12492 Equine Lane

12492 Equine Lane · (561) 644-9650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12492 Equine Lane, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated Sacramento model located in the Equestrian Club. This Estate home offers 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths, loft area, 3 car garage and heated pool and spa on 1/3 acre. Owner has replaced all flooring in home with wood and wood tile to compliment the finishes, window treatments and wall colors. This home is light and bright. New SS appliances, Countertops and backsplash in Kitchen, newer LG top of the line front loading Washer and Dryer, Salt Water pool heated pool, Master and second bedroom are located on lower level while remaining 3 bedrooms and loft are located on the upper level. Master Bathroom was just completely renovated with free standing tub and fireplace. The Exterior of the home has been freshly painted in the past few years, orientation of pool and footprint of house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12492 Equine Lane have any available units?
12492 Equine Lane has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 12492 Equine Lane have?
Some of 12492 Equine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12492 Equine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12492 Equine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12492 Equine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12492 Equine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 12492 Equine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12492 Equine Lane does offer parking.
Does 12492 Equine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12492 Equine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12492 Equine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12492 Equine Lane has a pool.
Does 12492 Equine Lane have accessible units?
No, 12492 Equine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12492 Equine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12492 Equine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12492 Equine Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity