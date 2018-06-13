12492 Equine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully updated Sacramento model located in the Equestrian Club. This Estate home offers 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths, loft area, 3 car garage and heated pool and spa on 1/3 acre. Owner has replaced all flooring in home with wood and wood tile to compliment the finishes, window treatments and wall colors. This home is light and bright. New SS appliances, Countertops and backsplash in Kitchen, newer LG top of the line front loading Washer and Dryer, Salt Water pool heated pool, Master and second bedroom are located on lower level while remaining 3 bedrooms and loft are located on the upper level. Master Bathroom was just completely renovated with free standing tub and fireplace. The Exterior of the home has been freshly painted in the past few years, orientation of pool and footprint of house