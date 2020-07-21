All apartments in Wellington
Wellington, FL
12316 Sannenwood Lane
12316 Sannenwood Lane

12316 Sannenwood Lane
Wellington
Location

12316 Sannenwood Lane, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12316 Sannenwood Lane · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1786 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Spacious 4 Bedroom with Private Pool in Wellington!! - You will not want to miss out on this well-maintained home in a quiet & family friendly neighborhood on a large corner lot at the beginning of the cull de sac. This very spacious property has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a very large kitchen that boasts a beautiful island with room to sit and an area for a breakfast nook. This home also has a bright living room that opens to the dining area, right off the kitchen. The Master bedroom has a great sized on suit with closet, walk in shower, his and her sinks and plenty of vanity space. The master also has sliding doors that access the screened in Patio. This patio can also be accessed from the kitchen and dining area and over looks the amazing private pool. This beautiful large pool is separately fenced in which is a great for keeping your kids safe and your pets out of the water. The large backyard is also fenced in making it a great space for kids to play and dogs to run around. Just 5 min from the Wellington Mall and 10 mins from the Elementary School and High School making it the perfect place for a family to call home!

Please not this property will be rented unfurnished. The home is currently owner occupied and we will be opening up a few time slot to view the property. Please contact us to find out more about our showing availability. This property DOES NOT have an HOA and therefore tenants are not required to pay any HOA fees.

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5936307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 Sannenwood Lane have any available units?
12316 Sannenwood Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
Is 12316 Sannenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12316 Sannenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 Sannenwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12316 Sannenwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12316 Sannenwood Lane offer parking?
No, 12316 Sannenwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12316 Sannenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12316 Sannenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 Sannenwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12316 Sannenwood Lane has a pool.
Does 12316 Sannenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 12316 Sannenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 Sannenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12316 Sannenwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12316 Sannenwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12316 Sannenwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
