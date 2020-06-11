All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 11760 Saint Andrews Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
11760 Saint Andrews Pl
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:04 PM

11760 Saint Andrews Pl

11760 Saint Andrews Place · (305) 300-4030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11760 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the resort style community of Saint Andrews at The Polo Features include Impact Windows, Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen, screened in patio, second bedroom balcony, and 1 car garage plus extra parking space in front of garage. Enjoy the resort-style living and the many amenities of Saint Andrews. Minutes from great dining, shopping, and equestrian activities. Ideal annual rent $2,500/ off season 2,150/ show season for 5,000. 1 Premium front Garage provide extra 1 driveway parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11760 Saint Andrews Pl have any available units?
11760 Saint Andrews Pl has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 11760 Saint Andrews Pl have?
Some of 11760 Saint Andrews Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11760 Saint Andrews Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11760 Saint Andrews Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11760 Saint Andrews Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11760 Saint Andrews Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 11760 Saint Andrews Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11760 Saint Andrews Pl does offer parking.
Does 11760 Saint Andrews Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11760 Saint Andrews Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11760 Saint Andrews Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11760 Saint Andrews Pl has a pool.
Does 11760 Saint Andrews Pl have accessible units?
No, 11760 Saint Andrews Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11760 Saint Andrews Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11760 Saint Andrews Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11760 Saint Andrews Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity