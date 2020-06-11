11760 Saint Andrews Pl

Amenities

Beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the resort style community of Saint Andrews at The Polo Features include Impact Windows, Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen, screened in patio, second bedroom balcony, and 1 car garage plus extra parking space in front of garage. Enjoy the resort-style living and the many amenities of Saint Andrews. Minutes from great dining, shopping, and equestrian activities. Ideal annual rent $2,500/ off season 2,150/ show season for 5,000. 1 Premium front Garage provide extra 1 driveway parking