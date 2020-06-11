11605 S Rambling Dr

Amenities

An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house. Just 7 miles from the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, shopping & restaurants. Interior features includes tile throughout with an equipped kitchen with dining room table for 4, bar stool area for 3 in a open floor plan, and screened patio area. Outdoor living is a bonus, as this home is situated with 2 lakes. This location is completely fenced and private. Water, sewer, electric, and cable Included. Perfect seasonal rental! Wellington Mall: 3 miles, PB Airport: 12 miles, Town of PB/Beach: 16 miles Rosemary Square: 14 miles. 4 months minimum. No smoking property. PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON!