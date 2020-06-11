All apartments in Wellington
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:56 AM

11605 S Rambling Dr

11605 South Rambling Drive · (561) 929-8950
Location

11605 South Rambling Drive, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house. Just 7 miles from the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, shopping & restaurants. Interior features includes tile throughout with an equipped kitchen with dining room table for 4, bar stool area for 3 in a open floor plan, and screened patio area. Outdoor living is a bonus, as this home is situated with 2 lakes. This location is completely fenced and private. Water, sewer, electric, and cable Included. Perfect seasonal rental! Wellington Mall: 3 miles, PB Airport: 12 miles, Town of PB/Beach: 16 miles Rosemary Square: 14 miles. 4 months minimum. No smoking property. PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11605 S Rambling Dr have any available units?
11605 S Rambling Dr has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 11605 S Rambling Dr have?
Some of 11605 S Rambling Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11605 S Rambling Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11605 S Rambling Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 S Rambling Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11605 S Rambling Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 11605 S Rambling Dr offer parking?
No, 11605 S Rambling Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11605 S Rambling Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11605 S Rambling Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 S Rambling Dr have a pool?
No, 11605 S Rambling Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11605 S Rambling Dr have accessible units?
No, 11605 S Rambling Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 S Rambling Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11605 S Rambling Dr has units with dishwashers.
