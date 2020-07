11415 Nautica Court

Amenities

THIS IS FOR OFF SEASON FURNISHED ONLY. AVAILABLE AUGUST THROUGH NOVEMBER AT THIS PRICE. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED LAKEFRONT HOME WITHMANICURED FULLY FENCED LOT IN LOVELY MANNED GATED COMMUNITY. WALK TO POOL, TENNIS, GYM, JOG TRAIL, CLUBHOUSE. SINGLESTORY HOME WITH 3-WAY SPLIT BEDROOMS. (ONE ROOM COULD BE NANNY SUITE) PREVIOUSLY COMMUNITY MODEL HOME, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, CORIAN, TILE IN MAIN LIVING AREAS,ACCORDION SHUTTERS, AND EXTEND COVERED PATIO WITH BRICK PAVERS. KING IN MASTER, QUEEN IN BR#2, TWINS IN BR#3 & FULL IN BR#4. CLOSE TO MALL AT WELLINGTON, SHOW GROUNDS, & POLO. MINUTES FROM PBIA, KRAVIS CENTER, CITY PLACE, AND BEACHES.