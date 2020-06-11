All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 11321 Torchwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
11321 Torchwood Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:18 AM

11321 Torchwood Court

11321 Torchwood Court · (561) 667-5430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11321 Torchwood Court, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO HOA, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, oversized 2 car garage home and is equipted with granite/oak kitchen, lovely upgraded bathroom, huge walk in closet. This lovely home is on an oversized lot (.40 acres) and is lushly landscaped with mature trees. It also has a Summer kitchen, knock down ceilings, BEAUTIFUL mexican flooring, maple/granite kitchens in main home, open floor plan, plantation shutters, roll down shutters on porch perfect for hurricane season approaching, new A/C, water heaters, and more. Walk to new Elementary School - Elbridge Gale ! Close to shopping, Dining, Polo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11321 Torchwood Court have any available units?
11321 Torchwood Court has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 11321 Torchwood Court have?
Some of 11321 Torchwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11321 Torchwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
11321 Torchwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11321 Torchwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 11321 Torchwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 11321 Torchwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 11321 Torchwood Court does offer parking.
Does 11321 Torchwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11321 Torchwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11321 Torchwood Court have a pool?
No, 11321 Torchwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 11321 Torchwood Court have accessible units?
No, 11321 Torchwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11321 Torchwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11321 Torchwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11321 Torchwood Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity