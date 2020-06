10634 Versailles Boulevard

Amenities

WELL-DESIGNED CUSTOM-BUILT HOME. 4 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE. 4.5 BATH OF LUXURY LIVING WITH 3687 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE. THIS HOME BOASTS SOARING CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORING, AND PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS. THIS PROPERTY HAS A POOL RESORT STYLE BACKYARD, PERFECT FOR OVER-THE-TOP PARTIES. YOU WILL FIND THAT YOU ARE CLOSE TO ALL EVERYDAY NEEDS, WELLINGTON MALL, THEATRES, A RATED SCHOOLS, AND THE POLO INTERNATIONAL CLUB. CABLE, ALARM, GATED SECURITY, AND CLUBHOUSE INCLUDED. THIS IS TRULY A STUNNING ESTATE PROPERTY. ALSO AVAILABLE FURNISHED AT $6800/MONTHLY