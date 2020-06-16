All apartments in Wellington
10355 Trianon Place
Last updated December 12 2019 at 7:37 PM

10355 Trianon Place

10355 Trianon Place · (561) 207-0960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10355 Trianon Place, Wellington, FL 33449
Versailles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
1 story, 5-bedroom, 4 bath estate home with tranquil lake views in established Versailles community. 3 car garage. Tile floors in living area, carpets in the bedroom. Huge windows, tray ceilings, custom kitchen, covered lanai. Separate laundry room with a utility sink.Included in the HOA fee are Hotwire fiber optic internet, true high definition TV, lawn care, pest and weed maintenance and alarm monitoring.Great schools! Close to the Wellington Mall, Whole Foods, hospitals, Equestrian eventsGreat amenities -24 Hr. manned, gated entrance, multi-million dollar clubhouse, stunning pool, gym, tennis courts and playgroundOwner has been served with foreclosure documents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10355 Trianon Place have any available units?
10355 Trianon Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 10355 Trianon Place have?
Some of 10355 Trianon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10355 Trianon Place currently offering any rent specials?
10355 Trianon Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10355 Trianon Place pet-friendly?
No, 10355 Trianon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 10355 Trianon Place offer parking?
Yes, 10355 Trianon Place does offer parking.
Does 10355 Trianon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10355 Trianon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10355 Trianon Place have a pool?
Yes, 10355 Trianon Place has a pool.
Does 10355 Trianon Place have accessible units?
No, 10355 Trianon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10355 Trianon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10355 Trianon Place has units with dishwashers.
