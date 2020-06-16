10355 Trianon Place

Amenities

1 story, 5-bedroom, 4 bath estate home with tranquil lake views in established Versailles community. 3 car garage. Tile floors in living area, carpets in the bedroom. Huge windows, tray ceilings, custom kitchen, covered lanai. Separate laundry room with a utility sink.Included in the HOA fee are Hotwire fiber optic internet, true high definition TV, lawn care, pest and weed maintenance and alarm monitoring.Great schools! Close to the Wellington Mall, Whole Foods, hospitals, Equestrian eventsGreat amenities -24 Hr. manned, gated entrance, multi-million dollar clubhouse, stunning pool, gym, tennis courts and playgroundOwner has been served with foreclosure documents