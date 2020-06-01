All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3221 Summer Cruise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3221 Summer Cruise Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

3221 Summer Cruise Drive

3221 Summer Cruise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3221 Summer Cruise Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,811 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
Maximum two animals allowed
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a poo

(RLNE5035894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Summer Cruise Drive have any available units?
3221 Summer Cruise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3221 Summer Cruise Drive have?
Some of 3221 Summer Cruise Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Summer Cruise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Summer Cruise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Summer Cruise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Summer Cruise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Summer Cruise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Summer Cruise Drive offers parking.
Does 3221 Summer Cruise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Summer Cruise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Summer Cruise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3221 Summer Cruise Drive has a pool.
Does 3221 Summer Cruise Drive have accessible units?
No, 3221 Summer Cruise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Summer Cruise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Summer Cruise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Summer Cruise Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3221 Summer Cruise Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa