2 bed 2 bath apartments
73 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3306 SPY TOWER COURT
3306 Spy Tower Court, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1560 sqft
Tastefully decorated former builders model townhome in the perfect location. Well maintained and loaded with upgrades this home is ready to go.
Last updated March 25 at 05:01am
1 Unit Available
2911 MOJAVE OAK DRIVE
2911 Mojave Oak Drive, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1461 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom 21/2 bath Town home is ready for immediate occupancy. It has a large bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom, it just doesn`t have a closet. Large community pool. Association approval required. $100.
Results within 5 miles of Valrico
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
32 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1131 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1079 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1141 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1071 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
900 sqft
A charming community near I-75 and area parks. On-site resort-style pool, tennis court, and playscape area. Open floor plans, with ample storage and modern amenities in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5108 Sylvester Loop
5108 Sylvester Loop, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 298220 Brand New Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298220 Property Id 298220 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847945)
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive Available 06/25/20 Fishhawk Townhome! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Beautiful gated community of Fishhawk Ridge.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11605 Galway Road, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$860
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Must See Clean And Move-In Ready! This Great 2 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms... Over 1386 SqFt Porcelain in all the house .. Carpet ONLY on the stairs and its new ... Stainless steels appliances ...This house have a nice pack yards and Screened patio.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
11026 BLACK SWAN COURT
11026 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story townhome in Lakeview Village! 2BR/1.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE
649 Kensington Lake Circle, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1496 sqft
Completely remodeled townhome. Ready for you to move in. New Kitchen, New floors, New Paint. New appliance. New Light fixture, Can you say New, New, New. There isn’t anything that has been overlooked in the remodel.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE
15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1383 sqft
Popular 2 bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through window to kitchen for convenient dining. Kitchen opens to the back porch that over looks a wooded area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15875 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1383 sqft
This beautiful 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available to rent in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community.
