Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL

Finding an apartment in Valrico that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4008 Highgate Drive
4008 Highgate Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2178 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE
2213 Parkwood Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1870 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
STOP LOOKING! This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage POOL home in a highly sought after Valrico community has it all.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
3106 Pine Top Drive
3106 Pine Top Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1290 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brandon Brook
1 Unit Available
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1503 Booth Dr
1503 Booth Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1904 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1503 Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home available for rent! Serene and well maintained 4-bedroom home in a nice neighborhood, on canal leading to Lake Valrico. Fenced in yard with a half an acre of Natures beauty.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
512 Holiday Terrace
512 Holiday Terrace, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
Brentwood Hills
1 Unit Available
807 Sandcastle Circle
807 Sandcastle Circle, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Beautiful Brentwood Hills home. Spacious home with lots of room for entertaining inside and outside. Great split bedroom floor plan. Eat-in kitchen and separate formal dining room. Huge family room with wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
4706 Dover Cliff Court
4706 Dover Cliff Court, Hillsborough County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2640 sqft
CHARMING FOUR BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH HOME ON BEAUTIFUL LARGE MATURE LOT AND BACKYARD IS FENCED. KITCHEN FEATURES BREAKFAST BAR, OAK CABINETS, CLOSET PANTRY WITH BUTCHER-BLOCK ISLAND.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
Results within 5 miles of Valrico
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
2 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
City Guide for Valrico, FL

Located in Hillsborough County, Florida, Valrico is not exactly a city or town. Instead, this area is referred to as a census-designated place, meaning it has been delineated for the purpose of gathering data related to the residents.

If you are looking for a small community, Valrico is a good choice. The name Valrico means rich valley and stems from the origins of the community as a region of cotton plantations. The pace of life in Valrico is a bit slower than that in larger, more expensive cities in Florida. However, the tradeoff is the sense of community that is a distinct quality of smaller areas. The cost of living index for Valrico is the same as the median for Florida and 2 percent lower than the median for the nation. This is good news for those with their eyes on the contents of the old checking account. A move to Valrico will not stretch your budget as much as a move to more expensive cities in Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Valrico, FL

Finding an apartment in Valrico that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

