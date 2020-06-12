/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3306 SPY TOWER COURT
3306 Spy Tower Court, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1560 sqft
Tastefully decorated former builders model townhome in the perfect location. Well maintained and loaded with upgrades this home is ready to go.
1 of 21
Last updated March 25 at 05:01am
1 Unit Available
2911 MOJAVE OAK DRIVE
2911 Mojave Oak Drive, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1461 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom 21/2 bath Town home is ready for immediate occupancy. It has a large bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom, it just doesn`t have a closet. Large community pool. Association approval required. $100.
Results within 5 miles of Valrico
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1131 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
32 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
31 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1079 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1141 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 06:00pm
2 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
900 sqft
A charming community near I-75 and area parks. On-site resort-style pool, tennis court, and playscape area. Open floor plans, with ample storage and modern amenities in the kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5108 Sylvester Loop
5108 Sylvester Loop, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 298220 Brand New Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298220 Property Id 298220 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847945)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11057 BLACK SWAN CT
11057 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Bed Townhouse near I-4 and I-75 - Property Id: 295153 Water front town house very close to national high ways I-75 and I-4. And very near to Tampa down town and some amusement parks .
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buckhorn Creek
1 Unit Available
3212 Doe Court
3212 Doe Court, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
3212 Doe Court - Cozy 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in Buckhorn Creek community. Rental has Brazilian laminate flooring and refinished hardwood stairway. Take a break from the heat in the community pool. (RLNE5834654)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5336 B Pine Street B
5336 B Pine St, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quaint duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood - Property Id: 183979 Beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood. Close to I-4, post office, and shopping. Newly tiled floors and cabinets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Gornto Lake Rd Unit D
110 Gornto Lake Road, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Brandon, FL - Walk to Brandon Mall - Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment in Brandon, FL. Community is next to strip center where the Brandon Outback Steakhouse is located.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive Available 06/25/20 Fishhawk Townhome! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Beautiful gated community of Fishhawk Ridge.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11614 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Family locations pet friendly no vicious breeds ** electric on kids love our locations newly renovated homes idealy located close to stores come today move in tomorrow don't miss out mobile homes going fast!!! (RLNE2909537)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11605 Galway Road, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$860
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.
