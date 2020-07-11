/
apartments with washer dryer
107 Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
202 Golden Pond Ct
202 Golden Pond Court, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1242 sqft
2/1.5 townhome in the heart of Valrico - Please call Tina Maley at 813 598 3071 for more information on this home. 2/1.5 townhome end unit in Oak Valley the heart of Valrico. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE
110 Sawtooth Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1461 sqft
Look no further for maintenance free living!! This over-sized town-home features 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a loft area! A large open kitchen area with freshly painted cabinets and new lighting.
Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
419 Westchester Hills Lane
419 Westchester Hills Lane, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3347 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with over 3300 square feet of living space! Home is located in Crosby Crossings in the heart of Valrico.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1512 BRILLIANT CUT WAY
1512 Brilliant Cut Way, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
BRAND NEW SAMSUNG APPLIANCES!! STAINLESS STEEL SAMSUNG APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW SAMSUNG WASHER AND DRYER IN THE LAUNDRY. NEWER A/C & INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2212 Golden Oak Ln
2212 Golden Oak Lane, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1130 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Valrico, new roof (2020), newer A/C (2015) and water heater (2016), ceramic floors throughout downstairs, new carpet on stairs and upstairs. Updated kitchen with granite counters, screened porch overlooks quiet treed area.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Bloomingdale
3741 Hollow Wood Dr
3741 Hollow Wood Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom Corner Home in Bloomingdale Community - Property Id: 305455 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305455 Property Id 305455 (RLNE5877462)
Results within 5 miles of Valrico
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
10 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
3 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
273 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
942 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
29 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
203 Lake Parsons Green
203 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
584 sqft
106 Available 07/15/20 Come see this water front ground floor unit in Brandon, FL. Our property is a 1 bedroom 1 bath. The interior features new vinyl flooring throughout, no carpet in sight, new appliances, new lighting, and new paint.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203
804 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
718 sqft
Upgraded 1/1 with Den for Rent in Brandon, FL - Welcome to our upgraded and remodeled condo located in Brandon, FL. The property features 1 bedroom with an additional den off the kitchen and 1 full bathroom.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Russellwood
705 Russell Ln Apt 212
705 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
Has been completely remodeled- everything new,close to everything. New Wood Laminate and new carpet. New appliances Easy access to I75 and the Selmon Expressway for a quick commute to Tampa. Ten minutes to Brandon mall.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
5108 Sylvester Loop
5108 Sylvester Loop, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 298220 Brand New Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298220 Property Id 298220 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847945)
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
2433 Lake Woodberry Circle
2433 Lake Woodberry Circle, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
ADORABLE TWO BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF REGENCY KEY. UNIT HAS NEW PAINT THROUGH OUT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND DOWNSTAIRS HAS LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING.
