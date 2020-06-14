Apartment List
/
FL
/
valrico
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:14 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL with garage

Valrico apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2806 Colewood Ln
2806 Colewood Lane, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3517 sqft
Please call Christopher Skoff at 727-260-3208.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2216 Whitney Place
2216 Whitney Place, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1353 sqft
Newly Renovated Valrico Home on Quiet Street Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Falkirk Avenue
607 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1180 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Featherock
1 Unit Available
426 Bonnieview Drive
426 Bonnie View Dr, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1036 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,036 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD
2503 Bonterra Boulevard, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2540 sqft
Very nice executive-style home in gated community is available for immediate move in. The double door entry opens to the living and dining rooms. This home has four bedrooms and three full baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2304 FAIRWAY ESTATES COURT
2304 Fairway Estates Court, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3246 sqft
Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE
2213 Parkwood Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1870 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
STOP LOOKING! This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage POOL home in a highly sought after Valrico community has it all.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1512 BRILLIANT CUT WAY
1512 Brilliant Cut Way, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
BACK ON MARKET!• WELCOME HOME • 4 Bed /3 Bath / 3-Car Garage/ LARGE 2290 Sq. Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
3106 Pine Top Drive
3106 Pine Top Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1290 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd.

1 of 21

Last updated March 25 at 05:01am
1 Unit Available
2911 MOJAVE OAK DRIVE
2911 Mojave Oak Drive, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1461 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom 21/2 bath Town home is ready for immediate occupancy. It has a large bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom, it just doesn`t have a closet. Large community pool. Association approval required. $100.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brentwood Hills
1 Unit Available
539 BETH ANN STREET
539 Beth Ann Street, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Great location! Community has a pool, playground and tennis courts. Nice open floorplan complete with an open family room, formal dining area, and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brandon Brook
1 Unit Available
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4144 Quail Briar Drive
4144 Quail Briar Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2018 Whispering Sands Court
2018 Whispering Sands Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1503 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,503 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE
1909 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1416 sqft
Available July 1 for move in- see it now! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home right in the middle of Valrico.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2537 SIENA WAY
2537 Siena Way, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1769 sqft
Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in highly sought after Bloomingdale location, this four bedroom, two bath, two car garage, single family, one level home, has an interior nicely painted in neutral colors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2775 sqft
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brandon Brook
1 Unit Available
1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD
1914 Brandon Brook Road, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculately kept home with two car garage. This beautiful home has been partially redone with new paint, new kitchen counter tops, new dishwasher, new lighting in bathrooms and hardware.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brentwood Hills
1 Unit Available
603 SAND RIDGE DRIVE
603 Sand Ridge Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1511 sqft
Great Community with pool and and tennis. Three bedrooms and 2 baths with an attached garage. Granite counters. Laminate in living area. Excellent school district

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
City Guide for Valrico, FL

Located in Hillsborough County, Florida, Valrico is not exactly a city or town. Instead, this area is referred to as a census-designated place, meaning it has been delineated for the purpose of gathering data related to the residents.

If you are looking for a small community, Valrico is a good choice. The name Valrico means rich valley and stems from the origins of the community as a region of cotton plantations. The pace of life in Valrico is a bit slower than that in larger, more expensive cities in Florida. However, the tradeoff is the sense of community that is a distinct quality of smaller areas. The cost of living index for Valrico is the same as the median for Florida and 2 percent lower than the median for the nation. This is good news for those with their eyes on the contents of the old checking account. A move to Valrico will not stretch your budget as much as a move to more expensive cities in Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Valrico, FL

Valrico apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValrico 3 BedroomsValrico Apartments under $1,200Valrico Apartments under $1,300
Valrico Apartments with BalconyValrico Apartments with GarageValrico Apartments with GymValrico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsValrico Apartments with Move-in SpecialsValrico Apartments with Parking
Valrico Apartments with PoolValrico Apartments with Washer-DryerValrico Cheap PlacesValrico Dog Friendly ApartmentsValrico Luxury PlacesValrico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa