39 Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL with hardwood floors
Located in Hillsborough County, Florida, Valrico is not exactly a city or town. Instead, this area is referred to as a census-designated place, meaning it has been delineated for the purpose of gathering data related to the residents.
If you are looking for a small community, Valrico is a good choice. The name Valrico means rich valley and stems from the origins of the community as a region of cotton plantations. The pace of life in Valrico is a bit slower than that in larger, more expensive cities in Florida. However, the tradeoff is the sense of community that is a distinct quality of smaller areas. The cost of living index for Valrico is the same as the median for Florida and 2 percent lower than the median for the nation. This is good news for those with their eyes on the contents of the old checking account. A move to Valrico will not stretch your budget as much as a move to more expensive cities in Florida. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Valrico renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.