Last updated June 14 2020

39 Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Valrico renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE
2213 Parkwood Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1870 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
STOP LOOKING! This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage POOL home in a highly sought after Valrico community has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Valrico
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
30 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
14 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverglen of Brandon
1 Unit Available
12032 Timberhill Dr
12032 Timberhill Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2499 sqft
12032 Timberhill Dr - LO - Please call Ronnie Leon at (813) 802-7777 for more information on this home. Huge home with an even bigger back yard! Lots of updates and upgrades at a price you'll love.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
510 JULIE LANE
510 Julie Lane, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1543 sqft
Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2117 LENNOX DALE LANE
2117 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1444 sqft
Don't wait, check out this Town Home in the newly developed Broadway Centre close to I-4 and I-75 highway. Inside this home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15506 GANNETGLADE LANE
15506 Gannetglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2229 sqft
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** ** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
616 King Louis Ct
616 King Louis Court, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1257 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located in the heart of Seffner. Home offers a large open floor plan. Ceramic title and laminate throughout the house. Huge fenced backyard has plenty of room.
Results within 10 miles of Valrico
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
City Guide for Valrico, FL

Located in Hillsborough County, Florida, Valrico is not exactly a city or town. Instead, this area is referred to as a census-designated place, meaning it has been delineated for the purpose of gathering data related to the residents.

If you are looking for a small community, Valrico is a good choice. The name Valrico means rich valley and stems from the origins of the community as a region of cotton plantations. The pace of life in Valrico is a bit slower than that in larger, more expensive cities in Florida. However, the tradeoff is the sense of community that is a distinct quality of smaller areas. The cost of living index for Valrico is the same as the median for Florida and 2 percent lower than the median for the nation. This is good news for those with their eyes on the contents of the old checking account. A move to Valrico will not stretch your budget as much as a move to more expensive cities in Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Valrico, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Valrico renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

