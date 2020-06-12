/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:28 PM
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1170 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4008 Highgate Drive
4008 Highgate Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2178 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
704 Falkirk Avenue
704 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 Whitney Place
2216 Whitney Place, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1353 sqft
Newly Renovated Valrico Home on Quiet Street Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Falkirk Avenue
607 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1180 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Featherock
1 Unit Available
426 Bonnieview Drive
426 Bonnie View Dr, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1036 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,036 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2806 Colewood Ln
2806 Colewood Lane, Valrico, FL
Please call Christopher Skoff at 727-260-3208.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD
2503 Bonterra Boulevard, Valrico, FL
Very nice executive-style home in gated community is available for immediate move in. The double door entry opens to the living and dining rooms. This home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2304 FAIRWAY ESTATES COURT
2304 Fairway Estates Court, Valrico, FL
Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3410 DRAGON VIEW COURT
3410 Dragon View Court, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
Enjoy living in this nicely maintained Gated community in Kings Mill. 3bed/2.5bath townhome with a nice open floor plan including great room, dining room, pass thru kitchen & 1/2 bath on bottom floor with plenty of natural light and storage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE
2213 Parkwood Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1870 sqft
STOP LOOKING! This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage POOL home in a highly sought after Valrico community has it all.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1512 BRILLIANT CUT WAY
1512 Brilliant Cut Way, Valrico, FL
BACK ON MARKET!• WELCOME HOME • 4 Bed /3 Bath / 3-Car Garage/ LARGE 2290 Sq. Ft.
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
3106 Pine Top Drive
3106 Pine Top Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1290 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE
1909 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1416 sqft
Available July 1 for move in- see it now! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home right in the middle of Valrico.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1969 Crown Park Drive
1969 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4144 Quail Briar Drive
4144 Quail Briar Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2018 Whispering Sands Court
2018 Whispering Sands Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1503 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,503 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brentwood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 Tuscanny Street
601 Tuscanny Street, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2216 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandon Brook
1 Unit Available
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
512 Holiday Terrace
512 Holiday Terrace, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4035 QUAIL BRIAR DR
4035 Quail Briar Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
Open, updated, carpet free home in desirable Bloomingdale available immediately for lease! Convenient to recreation, shopping, dining, and professional services and an easy commute to Tampa, Plant City or Lakeland.
Similar Pages
Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValrico 3 BedroomsValrico Apartments under $1,200Valrico Apartments under $1,300
Valrico Apartments with BalconyValrico Apartments with GarageValrico Apartments with GymValrico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsValrico Apartments with Move-in SpecialsValrico Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL