60 Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL with gym

Located in Hillsborough County, Florida, Valrico is not exactly a city or town. Instead, this area is referred to as a census-designated place, meaning it has been delineated for the purpose of gathering data related to the residents.

If you are looking for a small community, Valrico is a good choice. The name Valrico means rich valley and stems from the origins of the community as a region of cotton plantations. The pace of life in Valrico is a bit slower than that in larger, more expensive cities in Florida. However, the tradeoff is the sense of community that is a distinct quality of smaller areas. The cost of living index for Valrico is the same as the median for Florida and 2 percent lower than the median for the nation. This is good news for those with their eyes on the contents of the old checking account. A move to Valrico will not stretch your budget as much as a move to more expensive cities in Florida. See more