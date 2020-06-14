Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Valrico renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1512 BRILLIANT CUT WAY
1512 Brilliant Cut Way, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
BACK ON MARKET!• WELCOME HOME • 4 Bed /3 Bath / 3-Car Garage/ LARGE 2290 Sq. Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2775 sqft
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
210 English Channel Plaza
210 English Channel Place, Hillsborough County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
Newer 4 bed 2 bath home in the gated Dover Ridge Estates community. This single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. The modern, open floorplan expands across 1,817 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Valrico
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Villa - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for showings or more information. Maintenance free villa in gated Sandhill Ridge-Fishhawk Ranch. Community pool steps from the house.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE
16158 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3090 sqft
Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD
6127 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Desirable, end unit, 3 bedroom townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! Featuring a spacious and open floor plan with two full baths upstairs and a half bath for guests downstairs, a large utility room,

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
5718 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, maintenance free, end unit, townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa Bay's premier master planned communities! Featuring an open floorplan with separate dining and living areas, inside laundry room, guest

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16306 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE
16306 Bridgelawn Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
CARDEL STARLING FLOOR PLAN. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM WITH HALF BATH. ENTER FROM THE DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS ARE FLANKED WITH COLUMNS. FRONT PORCH WITH DOUBLE DOORS INTO KITCHEN.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE
15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1383 sqft
Popular 2 bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through window to kitchen for convenient dining. Kitchen opens to the back porch that over looks a wooded area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15875 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1383 sqft
This beautiful 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available to rent in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community.
City Guide for Valrico, FL

Located in Hillsborough County, Florida, Valrico is not exactly a city or town. Instead, this area is referred to as a census-designated place, meaning it has been delineated for the purpose of gathering data related to the residents.

If you are looking for a small community, Valrico is a good choice. The name Valrico means rich valley and stems from the origins of the community as a region of cotton plantations. The pace of life in Valrico is a bit slower than that in larger, more expensive cities in Florida. However, the tradeoff is the sense of community that is a distinct quality of smaller areas. The cost of living index for Valrico is the same as the median for Florida and 2 percent lower than the median for the nation. This is good news for those with their eyes on the contents of the old checking account. A move to Valrico will not stretch your budget as much as a move to more expensive cities in Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Valrico, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Valrico renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

