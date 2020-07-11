/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:48 AM
184 Luxury Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
808 Falkirk Avenue
808 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1848 sqft
Delightful 4 bedroom. 2 bathroom home located in the Brandon Valrico Hills Estates. This beautiful home features a spacious formal living room which is perfect for entertaining. Separate bonus room that can used as a gym, office, or playroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2216 Whitney Place
2216 Whitney Place, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1353 sqft
Newly Renovated Valrico Home on Quiet Street Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,353 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
607 Falkirk Avenue
607 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1180 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,180 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
704 Falkirk Avenue
704 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1348 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
202 Golden Pond Ct
202 Golden Pond Court, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1242 sqft
2/1.5 townhome in the heart of Valrico - Please call Tina Maley at 813 598 3071 for more information on this home. 2/1.5 townhome end unit in Oak Valley the heart of Valrico. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Strawberry Ridge
301 Taho Cir
301 Taho Circle, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath in the highly desired 55+ Strawberry Ridge Community.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE
110 Sawtooth Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1461 sqft
Look no further for maintenance free living!! This over-sized town-home features 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a loft area! A large open kitchen area with freshly painted cabinets and new lighting.
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
4602 RAMSHEAD DRIVE
4602 Ramshead Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meticulously maintained and updated home in Valrico's Copper Ridge. Highly functional 3br/2ba/2car+office/den split plan. The kitchen is at the heart of this home with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2814 Graphite Court
2814 Graphite Court, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1819 sqft
Beautiful House right on the Golf Course in Beautiful Diamond Hill in Valrico. You will love this gated community. This home features all laminate & tile floors. The Master bedroom has a spacious walk-in shower and walk-in closet.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
419 Westchester Hills Lane
419 Westchester Hills Lane, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3347 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with over 3300 square feet of living space! Home is located in Crosby Crossings in the heart of Valrico.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Featherock
426 Bonnieview Drive
426 Bonnie View Dr, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1036 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,036 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2806 Colewood Ln
2806 Colewood Lane, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3517 sqft
Please call Christopher Skoff at 727-260-3208.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD
2503 Bonterra Boulevard, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2540 sqft
Very nice executive-style home in gated community is available for immediate move in. The double door entry opens to the living and dining rooms. This home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2304 FAIRWAY ESTATES COURT
2304 Fairway Estates Court, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3246 sqft
Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1512 BRILLIANT CUT WAY
1512 Brilliant Cut Way, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
BRAND NEW SAMSUNG APPLIANCES!! STAINLESS STEEL SAMSUNG APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW SAMSUNG WASHER AND DRYER IN THE LAUNDRY. NEWER A/C & INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.
1 of 21
Last updated March 25 at 05:01am
1 Unit Available
2911 MOJAVE OAK DRIVE
2911 Mojave Oak Drive, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1461 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom 21/2 bath Town home is ready for immediate occupancy. It has a large bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom, it just doesn`t have a closet. Large community pool. Association approval required. $100.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2212 Golden Oak Ln
2212 Golden Oak Lane, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1130 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Valrico, new roof (2020), newer A/C (2015) and water heater (2016), ceramic floors throughout downstairs, new carpet on stairs and upstairs. Updated kitchen with granite counters, screened porch overlooks quiet treed area.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
4144 Quail Briar Drive
4144 Quail Briar Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,456 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
2531 Gotham Way
2531 Gotham Way, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Bloomingdale
3741 Hollow Wood Dr
3741 Hollow Wood Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom Corner Home in Bloomingdale Community - Property Id: 305455 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305455 Property Id 305455 (RLNE5877462)
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
204 English Channel Plaza
204 English Channel Place, Hillsborough County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1841 sqft
Newer 1 story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Dover Ridge Estates community. This single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. The open one-story floor plan expands across 1,817 sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Valrico Manor
1969 Crown Park Drive
1969 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1416 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Lumsden Pointe
1827 Greystone Heights Drive
1827 Greystone Heights Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1864 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Similar Pages
Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValrico 3 BedroomsValrico Apartments under $1,200Valrico Apartments under $1,300
Valrico Apartments with BalconyValrico Apartments with GarageValrico Apartments with GymValrico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsValrico Apartments with Move-in SpecialsValrico Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL