Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool basketball court tennis court

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE LOVELY TWIN LAKES SUB DIVISION! HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE ON A LARGE LOT WITH VIEW OF THE LAKE. SPACIOUS BEDROOM, EXTRA LARGE MASTER WITH GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, HIS AND HER SINKS. LARGE GREAT ROOM HAS VOLUME CEILINGS & FIREPLACE. ENCLOSED LANAI WITH CERAMIC TILE AND OUTDOOR KITCHEN. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL, PARK, TENNIS COURTS AND BASKETBALL COURTS. COMMUNITY HAS NIGHT GUARD ON DUTY.