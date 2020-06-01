All apartments in Valrico
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE

110 Sawtooth Drive · (813) 957-0854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Sawtooth Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1461 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Look no further for maintenance free living!! This over-sized town-home features 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a loft area! A large open kitchen area with freshly painted cabinets and new lighting. Full set of appliances including a washer and dryer in the upstairs area for added convenience. Dual master suites, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tiles, & much more! Great school systems are within reach along with close access to Highway 60 which makes shopping and dining a breeze. Community pool is conveniently located just a few steps from your front door. This town-home includes a one car garage with a max of 2 vehicles per residence. The community requires a background check for approval, tenant will pay the $100 fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have any available units?
110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have?
Some of 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
