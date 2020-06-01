110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE

Amenities
Look no further for maintenance free living!! This over-sized town-home features 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a loft area! A large open kitchen area with freshly painted cabinets and new lighting. Full set of appliances including a washer and dryer in the upstairs area for added convenience. Dual master suites, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tiles, & much more! Great school systems are within reach along with close access to Highway 60 which makes shopping and dining a breeze. Community pool is conveniently located just a few steps from your front door. This town-home includes a one car garage with a max of 2 vehicles per residence. The community requires a background check for approval, tenant will pay the $100 fee.