Home
University, FL
2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2515 N Alafaya Trl Unit 25
No Longer Available
Location
2515 N Alafaya Trl Unit 25, University, FL 32826
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 have any available units?
2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University, FL
.
Is 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 currently offering any rent specials?
2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 pet-friendly?
No, 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University
.
Does 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 offer parking?
No, 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 does not offer parking.
Does 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 have a pool?
No, 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 does not have a pool.
Does 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 have accessible units?
No, 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25 does not have units with air conditioning.
