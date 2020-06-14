/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
144 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300
2550 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
617 sqft
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300 Available 08/01/20 2550-6300 N. Alafaya Trail - Great location, This beautifully maintained condo features a spacious bedroom with its own private bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
684 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
21 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
786 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union Park
1 Unit Available
1731 GRAYSON DRIVE
1731 Grayson Drive, Union Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
225 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom APARTMENT is located in the desired 32825 zip code near UCF, and also centrally
Results within 5 miles of University
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Stoneybrook
17 Units Available
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
767 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Union Park
9 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$852
664 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
743 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
729 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
41 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
1032 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
714 sqft
Pine Harbour offers you an array of spacious, designer-inspired one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes to choose from.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
17 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
711 sqft
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
26 Units Available
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
867 sqft
This community is located minutes from the Waterford Lakes Village shopping center. Beautiful lake views, along with tennis court, hot tub, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and include in-unit laundry..
Similar Pages
University 1 BedroomsUniversity 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity 3 BedroomsUniversity Apartments with Balcony
University Apartments with BalconyUniversity Apartments with GarageUniversity Apartments with GymUniversity Apartments with GymUniversity Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL