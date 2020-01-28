All apartments in University
12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE

12102 Walden Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12102 Walden Woods Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 12102 Walden Woods Drive Orlando, Fl. 32826 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House For Rent at 12102 Walden Woods Drive Orlando, Fl. 32826. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C, Washer and Dryer.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: I-4 East, Take Exit 82A toward Titusville, merge onto FL-408 E/East-West Expressway, Merge onto FL- 417 North via Exit 18, Take University Blvd. E Exit 37A, keep right to take ramp to merge onto Dean Road S., merge onto University Blvd, turn right onto Alafaya Trail, Right onto Walden Woods Drive

(RLNE3221915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE have any available units?
12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE have?
Some of 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE is pet friendly.
Does 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE offer parking?
No, 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE have a pool?
No, 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE has units with air conditioning.

