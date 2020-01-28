12102 Walden Woods Drive ORANGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 12102 Walden Woods Drive Orlando, Fl. 32826 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House For Rent at 12102 Walden Woods Drive Orlando, Fl. 32826. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C, Washer and Dryer.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: I-4 East, Take Exit 82A toward Titusville, merge onto FL-408 E/East-West Expressway, Merge onto FL- 417 North via Exit 18, Take University Blvd. E Exit 37A, keep right to take ramp to merge onto Dean Road S., merge onto University Blvd, turn right onto Alafaya Trail, Right onto Walden Woods Drive



