15910 Rain Lilly Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

BRAND NEW LARGE LAKE VIEW Sycamore Home has 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths Plus Den! Built in NOV 2018 be the FIRST to live here! Impact Resistant Windows, 1st Floor Guest Room & Bath, Granite Kitchen and Baths, SS Appliances, Large Island, Eat in Kitchen, Dual back patios, Upstairs Washer & Dryer for Convenience, Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Huge Shower, Walk-in Closets, Tray Ceilings, Split Bedrooms, Dual Sinks in 2nd Bath, spacious foyers, Lake Views from the many windows, refreshingly bright. Community Amenities include Minto Park - a Resort themed activity center made with you in mind which includes Adult Pool, Lagoon Family Pool with tower Slide, Splash Pad, Concert Pavilion, Concession Stand, Basketball Courts, Bike Pump Park, Playground and More! See this distinguished home today!