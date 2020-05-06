All apartments in The Acreage
15910 Rain Lilly Way

15910 Rain Lilly Way · (561) 214-0743
Location

15910 Rain Lilly Way, The Acreage, FL 33470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
BRAND NEW LARGE LAKE VIEW Sycamore Home has 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths Plus Den! Built in NOV 2018 be the FIRST to live here! Impact Resistant Windows, 1st Floor Guest Room & Bath, Granite Kitchen and Baths, SS Appliances, Large Island, Eat in Kitchen, Dual back patios, Upstairs Washer & Dryer for Convenience, Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Huge Shower, Walk-in Closets, Tray Ceilings, Split Bedrooms, Dual Sinks in 2nd Bath, spacious foyers, Lake Views from the many windows, refreshingly bright. Community Amenities include Minto Park - a Resort themed activity center made with you in mind which includes Adult Pool, Lagoon Family Pool with tower Slide, Splash Pad, Concert Pavilion, Concession Stand, Basketball Courts, Bike Pump Park, Playground and More! See this distinguished home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

