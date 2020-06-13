Apartment List
FL
the acreage
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

147 Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
16030 E Derby Drive
16030 Derby Drive East, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1698 sqft
Spacious 3 b/r home with open floor plan / Great room - on nearly 2 acre lot - huge yard, private pool, pets okay, as is a 2 year lease - You can cozy around the real wood burning fireplace on those cold Loxahatchee nights.

1 Unit Available
15910 Rain Lilly Way
15910 Rain Lilly Way, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2165 sqft
BRAND NEW LARGE LAKE VIEW Sycamore Home has 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths Plus Den! Built in NOV 2018 be the FIRST to live here! Impact Resistant Windows, 1st Floor Guest Room & Bath, Granite Kitchen and Baths, SS Appliances, Large Island, Eat in Kitchen,

1 Unit Available
12545 Orange Boulevard
12545 Orange Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2655 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT FORMER MODEL HOME LOCATED ON PAVED CORNER LOT,OVER 2.5 ACRES, CLEARED AND FILLED.CBS, 4 BEDMS,3 FULL BATHS, HUGE COUNTRY FRONT PORCH W/ SWING, LARGE REAR DECK,IN GROUND POOL W/WATERFALL.

1 Unit Available
74 Th Street
74 Th St, The Acreage, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
Make sunset square your home and you will know the best of south florida living. It's an easy stroll from your doorstep to south miami's finest restaurants, shopping and metro rail.

1 Unit Available
16701 86th Street North
16701 86th Street North, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1196 sqft
ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN THE RENTLovely home on 1.15 acres in the heart of Loxahatchee. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer and dryer and garage.Guest home on property is occupied.244 sq ft garage has A/C

1 Unit Available
18710 93rd Road
18710 93rd Road North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2272 sqft
Loxahatchee gem! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Fenced and gated, end corner canal lot. Upgraded! Beautiful tile floors in living spaces, carpet in bedrooms. Maple kitchen cabinets and granite counters, updated bathrooms, fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of The Acreage

1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

Ibis Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
6082 Wildcat Run
6082 Wildcat Run, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,100
3711 sqft
You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy.

1 Unit Available
17541 Shetland Lane
17541 Shetland Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2900 sqft
Renovated, fully furnished, 3300 sq ft, 4 Br/3 Bath home w 5 or 10 stalls, 11 paddocks, arena, salt pool on 5 acres/Fox Trail, 7 mi from WEF, 5 mi from White Fences, all paved.

1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.

Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
2141 B Road
2141 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1236 sqft
This 2 bedroom / 1 bath cottage is available for annual lease starting on April 1, 2020. It is also available for short term leases of 2 or 3 months at 2,800 per month.

Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$600
9033 sqft
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.

1 Unit Available
3546 161st Terrace N
3546 161st Ter N, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
200 sqft
Available seasonally or annually This equestrian training facility consists of 13 stalls in the main barn with tack, feed and bath rooms and office. 5 usable, cleared acres. The riding arena is oversized.
Results within 5 miles of The Acreage
Verified

Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified

Breakers West
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

Golden Lakes
57 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

43 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Verified

16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

Crestwood
1 Unit Available
114 Chestnut Circle
114 Chestnut Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1991 sqft
ONLY 1 NEIGHBOR! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with full size den home has green area front and back! Huge private lot with front, rear and side yards! Located in quietest area of Crestwood but close to southern or okeechobee blvd's! Owner pays landscaping
City Guide for The Acreage, FL

An exotic escape from city life, The Acreage is a haven for alpacas, ibis, iguanas and peacocks!

The Acreage is a community in Palm Beach County, Florida, that sits on the eastern portion of the county. It’s a very rural area with lots of dirt roads and woodsy areas but it is actually a suburban oasis that many people prefer over the noisier and more populated cities nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in The Acreage, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for The Acreage renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

