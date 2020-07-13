Apartment List
/
FL
/
the acreage
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

134 Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Acreage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
17043 Orange Blvd
17043 Orange Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2946 sqft
Great property on a double lot right in the heart of the Acreage. Sitting on almost 3 acres, there's plenty of room for parking, storage and outdoor activity.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13432 63rd Lane N
13432 63rd Lane North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2641 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom home with a brand new kitchen with all brand new wood cabinets and Quartz countertops. Top of the line brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Air Conditioner as well.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
16701 86th Street North
16701 86th Street North, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1196 sqft
ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN THE RENTLovely home on 1.15 acres in the heart of Loxahatchee. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer and dryer and garage.Guest home on property is occupied.244 sq ft garage has A/CPet must be approved by the owner

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13589 Key Lime Boulevard
13589 Key Lime Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1804 sqft
TEMPORARY HOUSE RENTAL available for up to 7 months starting May 15th; fully furnished and equipped in West Palm Beach; beautiful 1 level cathedral ceiling home; 3 BR (1 King & 2 Queen), 2 full bath, large MBR with walk in closet, FR, LR, DR,

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12691 66th Street N
12691 66th St N, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1269 sqft
TURNKEY HOME + 5 STALLS BARN FOR SHORT TERM / SEASON RENTAL ON 1+ ACRE.- 2 bd and den home. Sleeps 6 (1 King, 1 queen and 1 sofa bed)- 5 stalls center-aisle barn with tack/feed room, wash rack, electric, and water treatment system.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12895 54th Street N
12895 54th Street North, The Acreage, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Great rental with 2 big bedrooms and big bathroom, all furnished, great appartement in the acreage. In a very quiet neighborhood, no HOA. Not to worry if you have a truck!

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15910 Rain Lilly Way
15910 Rain Lilly Way, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2165 sqft
BRAND NEW LARGE LAKE VIEW Sycamore Home has 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths Plus Den! Built in NOV 2018 be the FIRST to live here! Impact Resistant Windows, 1st Floor Guest Room & Bath, Granite Kitchen and Baths, SS Appliances, Large Island, Eat in Kitchen,

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12094 Citrus Grove Blvd
12094 Citrus Grove Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
THIS IS A GREAT UNIT WITH ALL THE CONFORTS OF HOME IN A 1/1 WITH A DEN. GATED ENTRANCE UPGRATED UNIT. ATTACHED GARAGE IN A PEACEFUL SECLUDED AREA. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC AND INTERNET. THIS UNIT REQUIRES FIRST LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
18710 93rd Road
18710 93rd Road North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2272 sqft
Loxahatchee gem! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Fenced and gated, end corner canal lot. Upgraded! Beautiful tile floors in living spaces, carpet in bedrooms. Maple kitchen cabinets and granite counters, updated bathrooms, fireplace.

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13926 Temple Boulevard
13926 Temple Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2265 sqft
LANDLORD MAY ENTERTAIN LEASE OPTION TO BUY. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath pool home. Sits on over an acre of land. Fully fenced in. Upgraded kitchen and appliances. Upgraded bathrooms. Split floor plan. Completely tiled. Vaulted ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of The Acreage

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1964 sqft
Live in The Club at Ibis a gorgeous gated community located 6 miles west of I-95 and close to the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 93

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
6082 Wildcat Run
6082 Wildcat Run, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,100
3711 sqft
You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
17541 Shetland Lane
17541 Shetland Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2900 sqft
Renovated, fully furnished, 3300 sq ft, 4 Br/3 Bath home w 5 or 10 stalls, 11 paddocks, arena, salt pool on 5 acres/Fox Trail, 7 mi from WEF, 5 mi from White Fences, all paved.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$600
9033 sqft
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.

1 of 22

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
3546 161st Terrace N
3546 161st Ter N, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
200 sqft
Available seasonally or annually This equestrian training facility consists of 13 stalls in the main barn with tack, feed and bath rooms and office. 5 usable, cleared acres. The riding arena is oversized.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2559 Palm Deer Drive
2559 Palm Deer Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,550
1100 sqft
Dressage persons DREAM...A totally remodeled gated GUEST HOME with 1100 ft under air, very PRIVATE with all your needs...

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
11891 Keswick Way
11891 Keswick Way, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3208 sqft
Luxurious / Spacious 4 bedroom / 3 baths + office ....pool and home is on a 1.37 acre lake view Estate lot located in prestigious PGA National Bay Hill Estates. Golf & tennis memberships available through PGA National.
Results within 5 miles of The Acreage
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Renaissance
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
6 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
13 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for The Acreage, FL

An exotic escape from city life, The Acreage is a haven for alpacas, ibis, iguanas and peacocks!

The Acreage is a community in Palm Beach County, Florida, that sits on the eastern portion of the county. It’s a very rural area with lots of dirt roads and woodsy areas but it is actually a suburban oasis that many people prefer over the noisier and more populated cities nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in The Acreage, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Acreage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

The Acreage 1 BedroomsThe Acreage 3 BedroomsThe Acreage Apartments with BalconyThe Acreage Apartments with Garage
The Acreage Apartments with ParkingThe Acreage Apartments with PoolThe Acreage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
The Acreage Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Tequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLRiver Park, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College