Last updated June 14 2020

180 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL

Finding an apartment in The Acreage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
16030 E Derby Drive
16030 Derby Drive East, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1698 sqft
Spacious 3 b/r home with open floor plan / Great room - on nearly 2 acre lot - huge yard, private pool, pets okay, as is a 2 year lease - You can cozy around the real wood burning fireplace on those cold Loxahatchee nights.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
13432 63rd Ln N
13432 63rd Lane North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2641 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom home with a brand new kitchen with all brand new wood cabinets and Quartz countertops. Top of the line brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Air Conditioner as well.
Results within 1 mile of The Acreage

Last updated June 13
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
395 La Mancha Avenue
395 La Mancha Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1520 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 5 miles of The Acreage
Last updated June 14
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated June 13
Breakers West
15 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Last updated June 13
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Last updated June 14
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Last updated June 14
Golden Lakes
57 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 14
43 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10403 Carmen Lane
10403 Carmen Lane, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1413 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

Last updated June 13
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13940 Folkestone Cir A
13940 Folkstone Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful family oriented community. LOCATION!!!!! - Property Id: 22601 Beautiful family oriented community. Perfect location! Condo has approximately 1,214 square feet, 2 beds and 2 baths with a lot size of 1.0 acres.

Last updated June 13
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
1163 Lake Terry DR. # P
1163 Lake Terry Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 3 bed, 2 bath, in St. Andrews community. Balcony large rooms; Clubhouse with fitness center and 3 pools plus more. Check out more photos and apply today: https://keyrentersouthflorida.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2258 SHOMA Dr
2258 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1843 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO STOREY 4 BED 3 BATH TOWNHOME IN GATED SHOMA TOWNHOMES! “A” RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR WELLINGTON MALL, HOSPITAL AND MAJOR HIGHWAY.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1568 Lake Breeze Drive
1568 Lake Breeze Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
1721 Balfour Point Drive
1721 Balfour Point Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
904 sqft
Beautiful condo with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath. New Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, central air, tiled and hardwood flooring throughout. Community pool, tennis court, and exercise room.

Last updated June 13
Oakton Lakes
1 Unit Available
8885 Okeechobee Boulevard
8885 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8885 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 13
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
128 Granada Street
128 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1976 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Home features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,
City Guide for The Acreage, FL

An exotic escape from city life, The Acreage is a haven for alpacas, ibis, iguanas and peacocks!

The Acreage is a community in Palm Beach County, Florida, that sits on the eastern portion of the county. It’s a very rural area with lots of dirt roads and woodsy areas but it is actually a suburban oasis that many people prefer over the noisier and more populated cities nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in The Acreage, FL

Finding an apartment in The Acreage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

