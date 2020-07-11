/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:56 AM
133 Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
16701 86th Street North
16701 86th Street North, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1196 sqft
ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN THE RENTLovely home on 1.15 acres in the heart of Loxahatchee. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer and dryer and garage.Guest home on property is occupied.244 sq ft garage has A/CPet must be approved by the owner
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13589 Key Lime Boulevard
13589 Key Lime Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1804 sqft
TEMPORARY HOUSE RENTAL available for up to 7 months starting May 15th; fully furnished and equipped in West Palm Beach; beautiful 1 level cathedral ceiling home; 3 BR (1 King & 2 Queen), 2 full bath, large MBR with walk in closet, FR, LR, DR,
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12691 66th Street N
12691 66th St N, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1269 sqft
TURNKEY HOME + 5 STALLS BARN FOR SHORT TERM / SEASON RENTAL ON 1+ ACRE.- 2 bd and den home. Sleeps 6 (1 King, 1 queen and 1 sofa bed)- 5 stalls center-aisle barn with tack/feed room, wash rack, electric, and water treatment system.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
15910 Rain Lilly Way
15910 Rain Lilly Way, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2165 sqft
BRAND NEW LARGE LAKE VIEW Sycamore Home has 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths Plus Den! Built in NOV 2018 be the FIRST to live here! Impact Resistant Windows, 1st Floor Guest Room & Bath, Granite Kitchen and Baths, SS Appliances, Large Island, Eat in Kitchen,
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12094 Citrus Grove Blvd
12094 Citrus Grove Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
THIS IS A GREAT UNIT WITH ALL THE CONFORTS OF HOME IN A 1/1 WITH A DEN. GATED ENTRANCE UPGRATED UNIT. ATTACHED GARAGE IN A PEACEFUL SECLUDED AREA. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC AND INTERNET. THIS UNIT REQUIRES FIRST LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12545 Orange Boulevard
12545 Orange Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2655 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT FORMER MODEL HOME LOCATED ON PAVED CORNER LOT,OVER 2.5 ACRES, CLEARED AND FILLED.CBS, 4 BEDMS,3 FULL BATHS, HUGE COUNTRY FRONT PORCH W/ SWING, LARGE REAR DECK,IN GROUND POOL W/WATERFALL.
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
18710 93rd Road
18710 93rd Road North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2272 sqft
Loxahatchee gem! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Fenced and gated, end corner canal lot. Upgraded! Beautiful tile floors in living spaces, carpet in bedrooms. Maple kitchen cabinets and granite counters, updated bathrooms, fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of The Acreage
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
105 Parkwood Drive
105 Parkwood Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
2328 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Lakefront 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open living room with a built-in fireplace. eat-in kitchen, complete with a full stainless steel appliance package and granite countertops.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
147 Viscaya Avenue
147 Viscaya Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1956 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home. Extremely private neighborhood with no HOA. NOTE: Resident is responsiblefor installing their own washer & dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1964 sqft
Live in The Club at Ibis a gorgeous gated community located 6 miles west of I-95 and close to the Florida Turnpike.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8591 Gullane Court
8591 Gullane Court, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4280 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom + office pool home on a 1 acre lakefront Estate lot located in prestigious Bay Hill Estates. Golf & tennis memberships available through PGA National. All secondary bedrooms are En suite with their own bathrooms.
1 of 93
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
6082 Wildcat Run
6082 Wildcat Run, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,100
3711 sqft
You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
17541 Shetland Lane
17541 Shetland Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2900 sqft
Renovated, fully furnished, 3300 sq ft, 4 Br/3 Bath home w 5 or 10 stalls, 11 paddocks, arena, salt pool on 5 acres/Fox Trail, 7 mi from WEF, 5 mi from White Fences, all paved.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$600
9033 sqft
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.
Results within 5 miles of The Acreage
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
21 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Renaissance
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,109
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
39 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
9 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,502
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
32 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1460 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Similar Pages
The Acreage 1 BedroomsThe Acreage 3 BedroomsThe Acreage Apartments with BalconyThe Acreage Apartments with Garage
The Acreage Apartments with ParkingThe Acreage Apartments with PoolThe Acreage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL