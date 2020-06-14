Apartment List
/
FL
/
the acreage
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

253 Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL with garage

The Acreage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13432 63rd Ln N
13432 63rd Lane North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2641 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom home with a brand new kitchen with all brand new wood cabinets and Quartz countertops. Top of the line brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Air Conditioner as well.

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
12094 Citrus Grove Blvd
12094 Citrus Grove Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
THIS IS A GREAT UNIT WITH ALL THE CONFORTS OF HOME IN A 1/1 WITH A DEN. GATED ENTRANCE UPGRATED UNIT. ATTACHED GARAGE IN A PEACEFUL SECLUDED AREA. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC AND INTERNET. THIS UNIT REQUIRES FIRST LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
12545 Orange Boulevard
12545 Orange Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2655 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT FORMER MODEL HOME LOCATED ON PAVED CORNER LOT,OVER 2.5 ACRES, CLEARED AND FILLED.CBS, 4 BEDMS,3 FULL BATHS, HUGE COUNTRY FRONT PORCH W/ SWING, LARGE REAR DECK,IN GROUND POOL W/WATERFALL.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16701 86th Street North
16701 86th Street North, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1196 sqft
ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN THE RENTLovely home on 1.15 acres in the heart of Loxahatchee. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer and dryer and garage.Guest home on property is occupied.244 sq ft garage has A/C

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
18710 93rd Road
18710 93rd Road North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2272 sqft
Loxahatchee gem! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Fenced and gated, end corner canal lot. Upgraded! Beautiful tile floors in living spaces, carpet in bedrooms. Maple kitchen cabinets and granite counters, updated bathrooms, fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of The Acreage

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
218 Salzedo Street
218 Salzedo Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2041 sqft
5 beds 2 bathrooms with 2 car garages completely innovated in the quiet neighborhood. the park is cross the street. you must see. it won't last long.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6113 188th Trail N
6113 188th Trail North, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
ENJOY BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY STYLE LIVING ON 5.9863 ACRES WITH 3/2 PLUS DEN MAIN HOUSE, 3 CAR GARAGE AND A 3 STALL POLE BARN ON A PAVED ROAD!! HOME OFFERS NEWER KITCHEN, NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOMS, CATHEDRAL CEILING AND A STONE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.

1 of 93

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
6082 Wildcat Run
6082 Wildcat Run, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,100
3711 sqft
You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.
Results within 5 miles of The Acreage
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Golden Lakes
56 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Breakers West
15 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
2175 Stonington Terrace
2175 Stonington Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Earliest move in December 16. FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. 55+ Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office. Screened patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
785 Cedar Cove Rd
785 Cedar Cove Road, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Call or text Daniel: 561--- 777--- 6557 Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. Features include a spacious three-car garage, bay windows, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409
2080 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Condo for rent with garage. Gated community with pool and jacuzzi.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12277 Old Country Road
12277 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2071 sqft
Beautiful Home in Desirable Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
City Guide for The Acreage, FL

An exotic escape from city life, The Acreage is a haven for alpacas, ibis, iguanas and peacocks!

The Acreage is a community in Palm Beach County, Florida, that sits on the eastern portion of the county. It’s a very rural area with lots of dirt roads and woodsy areas but it is actually a suburban oasis that many people prefer over the noisier and more populated cities nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in The Acreage, FL

The Acreage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

The Acreage 1 BedroomsThe Acreage 3 BedroomsThe Acreage Apartments with BalconyThe Acreage Apartments with Garage
The Acreage Apartments with ParkingThe Acreage Apartments with PoolThe Acreage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
The Acreage Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Acreage Furnished ApartmentsThe Acreage Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Tequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLRiver Park, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College