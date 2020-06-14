/
furnished apartments
157 Furnished Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
12895 54th Street N
12895 54th Street North, The Acreage, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Great rental with 2 big bedrooms and big bathroom, all furnished, great appartement in the acreage. In a very quiet neighborhood, no HOA. Not to worry if you have a truck!
Last updated May 15 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
12094 Citrus Grove Blvd
12094 Citrus Grove Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
THIS IS A GREAT UNIT WITH ALL THE CONFORTS OF HOME IN A 1/1 WITH A DEN. GATED ENTRANCE UPGRATED UNIT. ATTACHED GARAGE IN A PEACEFUL SECLUDED AREA. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC AND INTERNET. THIS UNIT REQUIRES FIRST LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.
Results within 1 mile of The Acreage
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
17541 Shetland Lane
17541 Shetland Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2900 sqft
Renovated, fully furnished, 3300 sq ft, 4 Br/3 Bath home w 5 or 10 stalls, 11 paddocks, arena, salt pool on 5 acres/Fox Trail, 7 mi from WEF, 5 mi from White Fences, all paved.
Results within 5 miles of The Acreage
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oakton Lakes
1 Unit Available
8955 Okeechobee Blvd
8955 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
700 sqft
RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, LARGE KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER, SPACIOUS CLOSETS, SCREENED BALCONY, LUSH LANDSCAPING, GATED, FITNESS CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER, POOL W/ JACUZZI, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, PLAYGROUND, BBQ AND
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
11605 S Rambling Dr
11605 South Rambling Drive, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
720 sqft
An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
2175 Stonington Terrace
2175 Stonington Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Earliest move in December 16. FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. 55+ Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office. Screened patio.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
220 Lake Constance Drive
220 Lake Constance Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1017 sqft
Nice unit can easily used as a 2 bedroom. Screened patio with Lake view. Can also be rented furnished for $1,400/month Villa is one level..
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
370 Lake Frances Drive
370 Lake Frances Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
888 sqft
WONDERFUL CORNER UNIT AVAILABLE IN 55+ COMMUNITY GOLDEN LAKES PHASE A. PARTIALLY FURNISHED WITH A BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEW FROM BEDROOMS AND BALCONY. TILE THROUGHOUT MAIN LIVING AREA. UPDATED BATHROOMS.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2606 Bedford Mews Drive
2606 Bedford Mews Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1219 sqft
EQUESTRIANS SPECIAL. Furnished 3 bedrooms single family home rental. Fabulous location walking/biking distance to the Equestrian Show Grounds and International Polo Club, restaurants, shopping and Parks. Across the street from the players club.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14912 Horseshoe Trace
14912 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2677 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
13388 Polo Road
13388 Polo Road West, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
This is an off-seasonal rental available until December 15, 2020 only. Beautifully renovated, fully furnished and turn-key condo conveniently nestled within Palm Beach Polo.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13545 Fountain View Boulevard
13545 Fountain View Boulevard, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1436 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, single story, 3/2 townhome located in the Wellington Place community. This home is completely furnished and FULLY REMODELED.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
134 Santiago Street
134 Santiago Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1752 sqft
This is truly a home away from home, A lot of love has gone into preparation to make this your idea home. Awesome place to spend your winter . Nicely furnished, with all the amenities for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Close to everything.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
71 Conaskonk Circle
71 Conaskonk Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Come see this fully furnished, cozy, charming villa! Decorated with a modern European flair, it's the perfect place to retreat after a long day at work. The location is perfect in Royal Palm Beach, close to parks, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
1710 N Lakefield Court
1710 Lakefield North Ct, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1807 sqft
Located in a gated community in the heart of Wellington, this turnkey 3/2 single family home sits on the golf course and is located at the end of the cul de sac. .
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14364 Stroller Way
14364 Stroller Way, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3034 sqft
Beautiful ,spacious 4 bed 4 bath pool home. Walking distance to Wellingtons Winter Equestrian Festival Events, White Horse cuisine and Global Dressage! Newly RemodeledFurnished turn key
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2020 Greenview Shores Boulevard
2020 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1137 sqft
Location, location, location!! Minutes away from polo and equestrian venues. Fully furnished first floor unit with attached garage. Great for relocation
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2050 Sunderland Avenue
2050 Sunderland Avenue, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
24 hour manned guard gate community. Fully furnished in community near equestrian venues. Very private with heated pool and spa in a screened in patio. Master has lovely on-suite with soaking tub and large walk in shower and walk in closet.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
12119 Sunset Point Circle
12119 Sunset Point Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1412 sqft
You cannot be more centrally located in Wellington than in this tastefully furnished turn-key home. Enjoy the outdoors in the screened-in patio or from your own private dock. Also includes use of the community pool.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2835 Polo Island Drive
2835 Polo Island Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2400 sqft
Most Desirable turn-key Villa on banyan-lined Polo Island Drive. Completely Remodeled and Furnished in 2019, cathedral ceiling living area, crown molding, and naturally bright throughout. 4 bedrooms 4.5 en-suite baths.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1731 Shoreside Circle
1731 Shoreside Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1920 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Off season Rental in Wellington Lakes!!! Cozy 2 story home. Home is furnished and ready to move in. Walking distance to Community pool. Located near all Equestrian activities, parks and shopping plazas, Mall and Hospitals. Must see!!!
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
13025 Northshire Trail
13025 Northshire Trail, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Great completely remodeled and Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 full baths apartment in Sheffield Woods. Amazing location close to shops, restaurants, schools, banks and WEF. The Condominium has a club house with pool.
