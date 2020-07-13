110 Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL with pool

/
1 Unit Available
17976 82nd Road North
17976 82nd Road North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1326 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
13589 Key Lime Boulevard
13589 Key Lime Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1804 sqft
TEMPORARY HOUSE RENTAL available for up to 7 months starting May 15th; fully furnished and equipped in West Palm Beach; beautiful 1 level cathedral ceiling home; 3 BR (1 King & 2 Queen), 2 full bath, large MBR with walk in closet, FR, LR, DR,
1 Unit Available
15910 Rain Lilly Way
15910 Rain Lilly Way, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2165 sqft
BRAND NEW LARGE LAKE VIEW Sycamore Home has 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths Plus Den! Built in NOV 2018 be the FIRST to live here! Impact Resistant Windows, 1st Floor Guest Room & Bath, Granite Kitchen and Baths, SS Appliances, Large Island, Eat in Kitchen,
1 Unit Available
74 Th Street
74 Th St, The Acreage, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
Make sunset square your home and you will know the best of south florida living. It's an easy stroll from your doorstep to south miami's finest restaurants, shopping and metro rail.
1 Unit Available
13926 Temple Boulevard
13926 Temple Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2265 sqft
LANDLORD MAY ENTERTAIN LEASE OPTION TO BUY. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath pool home. Sits on over an acre of land. Fully fenced in. Upgraded kitchen and appliances. Upgraded bathrooms. Split floor plan. Completely tiled. Vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
147 Viscaya Avenue
147 Viscaya Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1956 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home. Extremely private neighborhood with no HOA. NOTE: Resident is responsiblefor installing their own washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1964 sqft
Live in The Club at Ibis a gorgeous gated community located 6 miles west of I-95 and close to the Florida Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
8591 Gullane Court
8591 Gullane Court, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4280 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom + office pool home on a 1 acre lakefront Estate lot located in prestigious Bay Hill Estates. Golf & tennis memberships available through PGA National. All secondary bedrooms are En suite with their own bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
6082 Wildcat Run
6082 Wildcat Run, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,100
3711 sqft
You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy.
1 Unit Available
17541 Shetland Lane
17541 Shetland Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2900 sqft
Renovated, fully furnished, 3300 sq ft, 4 Br/3 Bath home w 5 or 10 stalls, 11 paddocks, arena, salt pool on 5 acres/Fox Trail, 7 mi from WEF, 5 mi from White Fences, all paved.
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.
1 Unit Available
2559 Palm Deer Drive
2559 Palm Deer Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,550
1100 sqft
Dressage persons DREAM...A totally remodeled gated GUEST HOME with 1100 ft under air, very PRIVATE with all your needs...
1 Unit Available
11891 Keswick Way
11891 Keswick Way, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3208 sqft
Beautiful estate home fully furnished on almost 2 acres! This Gorgeous home has a total of 4.5 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
$
6 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
21 Units Available
Renaissance
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
$
13 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
18 Units Available
Breakers West
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
$
8 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,109
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
$
36 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
$
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,502
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
29 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1460 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
