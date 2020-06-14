/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 PM
129 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
16476 76 Street N
16476 76th Street North, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
This is a wing in a single family home featuring a private entrance, insulated walls for extra privacy, dedicated central A/C, bathroom, bedroom, sitting room, kitchenette, granite counter tops, bay window, and washer/dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated May 15 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
12094 Citrus Grove Blvd
12094 Citrus Grove Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
THIS IS A GREAT UNIT WITH ALL THE CONFORTS OF HOME IN A 1/1 WITH A DEN. GATED ENTRANCE UPGRATED UNIT. ATTACHED GARAGE IN A PEACEFUL SECLUDED AREA. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC AND INTERNET. THIS UNIT REQUIRES FIRST LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
74 Th Street
74 Th St, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
Make sunset square your home and you will know the best of south florida living. It's an easy stroll from your doorstep to south miami's finest restaurants, shopping and metro rail.
Results within 1 mile of The Acreage
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
15664 North Road
15664 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Charming independent detached villa;, with an open floor plan, located within a large well kept estate with lots of parking space. Laundry inside. City water and electricity included in rent. Apartment ideal for 1 person, maximum 2 people allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
3546 161st Terrace N
3546 161st Ter N, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
200 sqft
Available seasonally or annually This equestrian training facility consists of 13 stalls in the main barn with tack, feed and bath rooms and office. 5 usable, cleared acres. The riding arena is oversized.
Results within 5 miles of The Acreage
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Golden Lakes
56 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Breakers West
15 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
1032 E Road
1032 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom with full kitchen and washer/dryer. Horse Stalls available separately. Main road is a dirt road and peacocks freely roaming the property.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9825 Baywinds Dr
9825 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
Special 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on first floor with covered patio and garden view & east exposure. Pergo floor in living room and bedroom. Open kitchen to living room. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in laundry room inside the unit.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Oakton Lakes
1 Unit Available
8955 Okeechobee Blvd
8955 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
700 sqft
RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, LARGE KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER, SPACIOUS CLOSETS, SCREENED BALCONY, LUSH LANDSCAPING, GATED, FITNESS CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER, POOL W/ JACUZZI, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, PLAYGROUND, BBQ AND
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
11605 S Rambling Dr
11605 South Rambling Drive, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
720 sqft
An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
220 Lake Constance Drive
220 Lake Constance Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1017 sqft
Nice unit can easily used as a 2 bedroom. Screened patio with Lake view. Can also be rented furnished for $1,400/month Villa is one level..
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
1141 Lake Victoria Dr
1141 Lake Victoria Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
This unit is so cozy and ready for you to move in! It has tile floors and an updated kitchen. It faces the canal so you can relax outdoors on your balcony. 620 credit score minimum!!!
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
291 Old Country Road S
291 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Lovely apartment in a beautiful pool home. Shared fenced yard for dogs and shared use of pool. This is an apartment connected to the main house, and has its own entrance.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
15060 25th Place N
15060 25th Place North, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished guest house for off season rental. 1000 sqft under a/c. Living room, dining area, den, oversized gourmet kitchen with granite and S/S appliances, laundry room amd much more. Up to a 6 month is acceptable.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
13334 Polo Club Road
13334 Polo Club Road, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Great Location to WEF, Unit recently remodeled. Laundry in unit. KitchenetteStudio apartment available for off season rental at $1250.00 and/or seasonal rental at $3000.00 month, min 4 months, available for 20/21 season. Available May 1.
Similar Pages
The Acreage 1 BedroomsThe Acreage 3 BedroomsThe Acreage Apartments with BalconyThe Acreage Apartments with Garage
The Acreage Apartments with ParkingThe Acreage Apartments with PoolThe Acreage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL