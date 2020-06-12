/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
16030 E Derby Drive
16030 Derby Drive East, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1698 sqft
Spacious 3 b/r home with open floor plan / Great room - on nearly 2 acre lot - huge yard, private pool, pets okay, as is a 2 year lease - You can cozy around the real wood burning fireplace on those cold Loxahatchee nights.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13432 63rd Ln N
13432 63rd Lane North, The Acreage, FL
Spacious 5 bedroom home with a brand new kitchen with all brand new wood cabinets and Quartz countertops. Top of the line brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Air Conditioner as well.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
13589 Key Lime Boulevard
13589 Key Lime Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1804 sqft
TEMPORARY HOUSE RENTAL available for up to 7 months starting May 15th; fully furnished and equipped in West Palm Beach; beautiful 1 level cathedral ceiling home; 3 BR (1 King & 2 Queen), 2 full bath, large MBR with walk in closet, FR, LR, DR,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
12037 Temple Boulevard
12037 Temple Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
GREAT 4 BEDROOM WITH 2 MASTER SUITES. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING, FAMILY ROOM, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, NICE POOL AND PATIO AREA. PERFECT LOCATION!
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
16318 E Pleasure Drive
16318 Pleasure Drive East, The Acreage, FL
BEST DEAL !!! MAIN HOUSE 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
15910 Rain Lilly Way
15910 Rain Lilly Way, The Acreage, FL
BRAND NEW LARGE LAKE VIEW Sycamore Home has 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths Plus Den! Built in NOV 2018 be the FIRST to live here! Impact Resistant Windows, 1st Floor Guest Room & Bath, Granite Kitchen and Baths, SS Appliances, Large Island, Eat in Kitchen,
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
12545 Orange Boulevard
12545 Orange Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
PICTURE PERFECT FORMER MODEL HOME LOCATED ON PAVED CORNER LOT,OVER 2.5 ACRES, CLEARED AND FILLED.CBS, 4 BEDMS,3 FULL BATHS, HUGE COUNTRY FRONT PORCH W/ SWING, LARGE REAR DECK,IN GROUND POOL W/WATERFALL.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
16701 86th Street North
16701 86th Street North, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1196 sqft
ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN THE RENTLovely home on 1.15 acres in the heart of Loxahatchee. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer and dryer and garage.Guest home on property is occupied.244 sq ft garage has A/C
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
18710 93rd Road
18710 93rd Road North, The Acreage, FL
Loxahatchee gem! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Fenced and gated, end corner canal lot. Upgraded! Beautiful tile floors in living spaces, carpet in bedrooms. Maple kitchen cabinets and granite counters, updated bathrooms, fireplace.
1 of 89
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
16030 Whippoorwill Circle
16030 Whipporwill Circle, The Acreage, FL
!!NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH UPGRADES MADE!! Property is a MUST SEE! This 6/4/1 Home is great for anyone ready to start a family or looking to expand their current one. This listing wont last long! COME AND SEE!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
395 La Mancha Avenue
395 La Mancha Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1520 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
218 Salzedo Street
218 Salzedo Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 beds 2 bathrooms with 2 car garages completely innovated in the quiet neighborhood. the park is cross the street. you must see. it won't last long.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6113 188th Trail N
6113 188th Trail North, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
ENJOY BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY STYLE LIVING ON 5.9863 ACRES WITH 3/2 PLUS DEN MAIN HOUSE, 3 CAR GARAGE AND A 3 STALL POLE BARN ON A PAVED ROAD!! HOME OFFERS NEWER KITCHEN, NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOMS, CATHEDRAL CEILING AND A STONE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
1 of 93
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
6082 Wildcat Run
6082 Wildcat Run, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17541 Shetland Lane
17541 Shetland Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Renovated, fully furnished, 3300 sq ft, 4 Br/3 Bath home w 5 or 10 stalls, 11 paddocks, arena, salt pool on 5 acres/Fox Trail, 7 mi from WEF, 5 mi from White Fences, all paved.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Renaissance
19 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
