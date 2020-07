Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table shuffle board garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center dog park e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access trash valet yoga

NOW OPEN AND ACCEPTING IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS BY APPOINTMENT! Ask us how to receive up to 6 WEEKS FREE & A LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL for a limited time on select homes. Harboring a mix of modern architecture with comforting conveniences, we cater to the sophisticated yet breezy. Close to work and play nearby, dive into the best of all your worlds. Bask in our heated pool with sundeck cabanas, channel the playful in the social room with pool table, foosball, shuffleboard table, HD TVs, and ample seating for chit chat. Located in the heart of all things fun, Harbour at Westshore is your solution to soaking in overdue luxuries.