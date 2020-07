Bowery Bayside

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments e-payments guest suite hot tub online portal tennis court trash valet

Located near major employers like MacDill Air Force Base and all the waterfront fun of South Tampa, our Cortland community puts the best of Tampa living at your doorstep. Designer features like quartz countertops and rainfall showerheads will make you proud to call any of our spacious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments home. Experience the perfect stay-at-home day, whether you're soaking up the sun by one of our resort-style pools or launching your kayak or canoe into the bay. And when you're looking to get out and explore, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at WestShore Plaza and South Tampa, then go for a short drive across the Gandy Bridge to all the local dining and nightlife options of St. Pete. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you. Contact us for more information or to schedule your personal tour.