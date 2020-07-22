All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
9724 MYRTLE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

9724 MYRTLE

9724 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

9724 Myrtle Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This spacious floor plan is great for entertaining and features a formal dining/living area which can also be utilized as a home office. As you step into this ranch home, you will notice lovely decorative chair rails, crown molding, and tile throughout all living areas. The home features a split floor plan with a large master suite, and walk in closet. Master bathroom has Roman tub and separate shower stall and double sinks. Washer and dryer are included in the laundry room which have plenty of cabinets for extra storage, leading out to a 2 car attached garage. The living room has sliding glass doors, and leads out to a good sized covered screened in patio. The community offers a heated pool, fitness center, 18 hole public golf course, and the Moss Park elementary school is just down the street within the community. This property is just minutes from Lake Nona's Medical city, USTA headquarters, and the Orlando International Airport. Must see to appreciate! Renter's insurance is required to rent this home, and pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9724 MYRTLE have any available units?
9724 MYRTLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9724 MYRTLE have?
Some of 9724 MYRTLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9724 MYRTLE currently offering any rent specials?
9724 MYRTLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9724 MYRTLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9724 MYRTLE is pet friendly.
Does 9724 MYRTLE offer parking?
Yes, 9724 MYRTLE offers parking.
Does 9724 MYRTLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9724 MYRTLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9724 MYRTLE have a pool?
Yes, 9724 MYRTLE has a pool.
Does 9724 MYRTLE have accessible units?
No, 9724 MYRTLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9724 MYRTLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9724 MYRTLE has units with dishwashers.
