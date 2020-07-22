9724 MYRTLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

This spacious floor plan is great for entertaining and features a formal dining/living area which can also be utilized as a home office. As you step into this ranch home, you will notice lovely decorative chair rails, crown molding, and tile throughout all living areas. The home features a split floor plan with a large master suite, and walk in closet. Master bathroom has Roman tub and separate shower stall and double sinks. Washer and dryer are included in the laundry room which have plenty of cabinets for extra storage, leading out to a 2 car attached garage. The living room has sliding glass doors, and leads out to a good sized covered screened in patio. The community offers a heated pool, fitness center, 18 hole public golf course, and the Moss Park elementary school is just down the street within the community. This property is just minutes from Lake Nona's Medical city, USTA headquarters, and the Orlando International Airport. Must see to appreciate! Renter's insurance is required to rent this home, and pets will be considered on a case by case basis.