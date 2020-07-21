Amenities
9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 Available 09/01/19 Ground Floor 1/1 Condo For Rent in Hunter's Green Community - Welcome to our beautiful condominium located in the prestigious Hunter's Green Community of North Tampa. The community is a master planned development with 24/7 maned security guard entry, pool, golf course, clubhouse, and walking trails. Our property is a 1 Bedroom/1 Bath downstairs unit. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, and washer/dryer. Only 1 pet is allowed, under 35 lbs and no aggressive breeds.
