Tampa, FL
9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309

9481 Highland Oak Dr 309 · No Longer Available




Location

9481 Highland Oak Dr 309, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
green community
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
green community
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 Available 09/01/19 Ground Floor 1/1 Condo For Rent in Hunter's Green Community - Welcome to our beautiful condominium located in the prestigious Hunter's Green Community of North Tampa. The community is a master planned development with 24/7 maned security guard entry, pool, golf course, clubhouse, and walking trails. Our property is a 1 Bedroom/1 Bath downstairs unit. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, and washer/dryer. Only 1 pet is allowed, under 35 lbs and no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE3226180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 have any available units?
9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 have?
Some of 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 currently offering any rent specials?
9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 is pet friendly.
Does 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 offer parking?
No, 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 does not offer parking.
Does 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 have a pool?
Yes, 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 has a pool.
Does 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 have accessible units?
No, 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
