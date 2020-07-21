Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool green community clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym green community pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9481 HIghland Oak Drive #309 Available 09/01/19 Ground Floor 1/1 Condo For Rent in Hunter's Green Community - Welcome to our beautiful condominium located in the prestigious Hunter's Green Community of North Tampa. The community is a master planned development with 24/7 maned security guard entry, pool, golf course, clubhouse, and walking trails. Our property is a 1 Bedroom/1 Bath downstairs unit. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, and washer/dryer. Only 1 pet is allowed, under 35 lbs and no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE3226180)