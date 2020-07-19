Amenities
9405 N 19th St Available 02/14/20 Very large 4bdrm/2bath House ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Mid-February - 9405 N 19th St, Tampa
$1,495.00/month
$1,495.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee
Spacious 4bdrm/2bath House
Large Living Room
Spacious yard
Master bdrm has a full bathroom& walk-in closet
Circular driveway
Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate
Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs:
First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.
Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**
Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262
*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos***
