Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

9405 N 19th St

9405 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9405 North 19th Street, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
9405 N 19th St Available 02/14/20 Very large 4bdrm/2bath House ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Mid-February - 9405 N 19th St, Tampa
$1,495.00/month
$1,495.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Spacious 4bdrm/2bath House
Large Living Room
Spacious yard
Master bdrm has a full bathroom& walk-in closet
Circular driveway

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos***

(RLNE4334862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 N 19th St have any available units?
9405 N 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9405 N 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
9405 N 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 N 19th St pet-friendly?
No, 9405 N 19th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9405 N 19th St offer parking?
No, 9405 N 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 9405 N 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 N 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 N 19th St have a pool?
No, 9405 N 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 9405 N 19th St have accessible units?
No, 9405 N 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 N 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 N 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 N 19th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9405 N 19th St does not have units with air conditioning.
