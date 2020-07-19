Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8

9405 N 19th St Available 02/14/20 Very large 4bdrm/2bath House ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Mid-February - 9405 N 19th St, Tampa

$1,495.00/month

$1,495.00/Security Deposit

$39.00 Application fee



Spacious 4bdrm/2bath House

Large Living Room

Spacious yard

Master bdrm has a full bathroom& walk-in closet

Circular driveway



Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate



Rental requirements:

?Stable rental history

?No recent evictions

?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)

?No recent criminal history

?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)

?Active checking account

?App fee $39/per adult

?Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs:

First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.



Pet policy:

Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**



Easy Qualify

Several homes available

Serious inquiries only.

Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262



*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos***



(RLNE4334862)