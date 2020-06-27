All apartments in Tampa
9344 Deer Creek Dr.
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

9344 Deer Creek Dr.

9344 Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9344 Deer Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Hunters Green Pool Home - You are viewing a stunning home in the coveted Hunters Green neighborhood uniquely positioned on not only on the golf course, nature preserve, and pond, but on its own private pool as well. This home boasts an open floor-plan, huge master suite, stainless appliances, large family room, washer/dryer in home, brand new pool heater, 3-car garage, and large windows throughout from which you can enjoy the natural views. Pool care, lawn care, and pest control are all included! Call today as this home will not last long!

(RLNE5003758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9344 Deer Creek Dr. have any available units?
9344 Deer Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9344 Deer Creek Dr. have?
Some of 9344 Deer Creek Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9344 Deer Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9344 Deer Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9344 Deer Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9344 Deer Creek Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9344 Deer Creek Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9344 Deer Creek Dr. offers parking.
Does 9344 Deer Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9344 Deer Creek Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9344 Deer Creek Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9344 Deer Creek Dr. has a pool.
Does 9344 Deer Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9344 Deer Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9344 Deer Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9344 Deer Creek Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
