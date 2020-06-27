9344 Deer Creek Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful Hunters Green Pool Home - You are viewing a stunning home in the coveted Hunters Green neighborhood uniquely positioned on not only on the golf course, nature preserve, and pond, but on its own private pool as well. This home boasts an open floor-plan, huge master suite, stainless appliances, large family room, washer/dryer in home, brand new pool heater, 3-car garage, and large windows throughout from which you can enjoy the natural views. Pool care, lawn care, and pest control are all included! Call today as this home will not last long!



