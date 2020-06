Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Hunter's Green - Pond View, Tile throughout the home, Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms with an Office, Laundry Room, Separate Dining Room Pool Home! For Rent, current tenants move out on 6/30/20. Kitchen and bathrooms are updated. Gated/Golf Community and free amenities are the basketball court, baseball court, soccer field, tennis courts, dog run, picnic area and playground!