918 W Orient St

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

House For Rent, House features new stainless steel refrigerator and stainless steel oven/range. This warm home is close to St. Joseph Hospital, Women's Hospital, and Tampa General hospital. The house is located in a great centric Location in Tampa's desirable Riverside Heights. Riverside Heights is near downtown, Riverwalk, Hyde Park, R J Stadium, Amalie Arena, Channel Side, Straz Center, International and Westshore Shopping Malls, I-275, Veterans Expressway, and more. The property is located in a great neighborhood with city parks nearby, and charming brick streets and is only one block from the active Hillsborough River. It's the place to live in Tampa with many delectable restaurants conveniently located. This cozy warm home features an open floor plan, a new roof (installed January 2016), new central air conditioning system (2018), covered porch, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, (master bath inside master bedroom) , dining room, spacious kitchen, utility room, and carport. A very charming area and close to everything. This established and unique