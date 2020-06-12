All apartments in Tampa
918 W Orient St
918 W Orient St

918 West Orient Street · No Longer Available
Location

918 West Orient Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
House For Rent, House features new stainless steel refrigerator and stainless steel oven/range. This warm home is close to St. Joseph Hospital, Women's Hospital, and Tampa General hospital. The house is located in a great centric Location in Tampa's desirable Riverside Heights. Riverside Heights is near downtown, Riverwalk, Hyde Park, R J Stadium, Amalie Arena, Channel Side, Straz Center, International and Westshore Shopping Malls, I-275, Veterans Expressway, and more. The property is located in a great neighborhood with city parks nearby, and charming brick streets and is only one block from the active Hillsborough River. It's the place to live in Tampa with many delectable restaurants conveniently located. This cozy warm home features an open floor plan, a new roof (installed January 2016), new central air conditioning system (2018), covered porch, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, (master bath inside master bedroom) , dining room, spacious kitchen, utility room, and carport. A very charming area and close to everything. This established and unique

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 W Orient St have any available units?
918 W Orient St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 W Orient St have?
Some of 918 W Orient St's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 W Orient St currently offering any rent specials?
918 W Orient St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 W Orient St pet-friendly?
No, 918 W Orient St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 918 W Orient St offer parking?
Yes, 918 W Orient St offers parking.
Does 918 W Orient St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 W Orient St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 W Orient St have a pool?
No, 918 W Orient St does not have a pool.
Does 918 W Orient St have accessible units?
No, 918 W Orient St does not have accessible units.
Does 918 W Orient St have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 W Orient St does not have units with dishwashers.
