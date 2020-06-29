910 S BRUCE STREET

Amenities

Beautiful Historic Hyde Park bungalow with pool and guest house! The main house is approximately 1750 sf with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Gorgeous wood flooring, plantation shutters, elegant light fixtures and charming original details fill the home. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances including built-in wall oven, gas cooktop, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The guest suite/studio offers an additional 304 sf complete with a kitchen, living/sleeping area, eat-in space, full bathroom and ample storage- perfect for additional family, office space or even as your own personal retreat! It's bright and airy with sliders that lead to the patio and pool. The covered patio with raised outdoor dining area and pool deck are perfect for enjoying time outdoors. You'll feel like you are away on vacation surrounded by lush landscaping and ambient outdoor lighting. A-rated school district and lovely neighborhood where you can walk to just about anything you might need (recreation, dining, shops, entertainment) make this an ideal South Tampa home. You will enjoy coming home to this charming bungalow- schedule your viewing today!