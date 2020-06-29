All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

910 S BRUCE STREET

910 South Bruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 South Bruce Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
Beautiful Historic Hyde Park bungalow with pool and guest house! The main house is approximately 1750 sf with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Gorgeous wood flooring, plantation shutters, elegant light fixtures and charming original details fill the home. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances including built-in wall oven, gas cooktop, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The guest suite/studio offers an additional 304 sf complete with a kitchen, living/sleeping area, eat-in space, full bathroom and ample storage- perfect for additional family, office space or even as your own personal retreat! It's bright and airy with sliders that lead to the patio and pool. The covered patio with raised outdoor dining area and pool deck are perfect for enjoying time outdoors. You'll feel like you are away on vacation surrounded by lush landscaping and ambient outdoor lighting. A-rated school district and lovely neighborhood where you can walk to just about anything you might need (recreation, dining, shops, entertainment) make this an ideal South Tampa home. You will enjoy coming home to this charming bungalow- schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 S BRUCE STREET have any available units?
910 S BRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 S BRUCE STREET have?
Some of 910 S BRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 S BRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
910 S BRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 S BRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 910 S BRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 910 S BRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 910 S BRUCE STREET offers parking.
Does 910 S BRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 S BRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 S BRUCE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 910 S BRUCE STREET has a pool.
Does 910 S BRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 910 S BRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 910 S BRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 S BRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.

