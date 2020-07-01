All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

909 E CRENSHAW STREET

909 East Crenshaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 East Crenshaw Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 3 bed/2bath plus office home in Seminole Heights is ready for its next tenant. Park in your private driveway and check out the massive front porch as you enter the home. Right down the street from London Heights, Seventh Sun Brewery, and Mermaid Tavern, you’re never too far from a good time. The Crenshaw house has plenty of storage, an indoor laundry room, and even a basement! Yes a basement in Florida! The exterior is equipped with a fully fenced backyard for you & your family to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 E CRENSHAW STREET have any available units?
909 E CRENSHAW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 E CRENSHAW STREET have?
Some of 909 E CRENSHAW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 E CRENSHAW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
909 E CRENSHAW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 E CRENSHAW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 909 E CRENSHAW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 909 E CRENSHAW STREET offer parking?
No, 909 E CRENSHAW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 909 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 E CRENSHAW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 E CRENSHAW STREET have a pool?
No, 909 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 909 E CRENSHAW STREET have accessible units?
No, 909 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 909 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 E CRENSHAW STREET has units with dishwashers.

