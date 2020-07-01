909 E CRENSHAW STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 3 bed/2bath plus office home in Seminole Heights is ready for its next tenant. Park in your private driveway and check out the massive front porch as you enter the home. Right down the street from London Heights, Seventh Sun Brewery, and Mermaid Tavern, you’re never too far from a good time. The Crenshaw house has plenty of storage, an indoor laundry room, and even a basement! Yes a basement in Florida! The exterior is equipped with a fully fenced backyard for you & your family to enjoy!