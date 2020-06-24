907 EAST 109TH - UNIT A

Amenities

KEY FEATURES

Rent Rate: $899 for 12 month lease OR $949 for 7 month lease

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 808 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1988

Property Type: Half-Duplex

Construction: Block

Floors: 1 story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range

Parking: Off-Street Parking

Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hookup

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: Yes

Pet Policy: Pending Landlord Approval



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE WATER, SEWER, TRASH.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Tile throughout

Storage Closet



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 12 or 7 months

Date Available for move in: 03/01/2019

Deposit: 1-2 months rent

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

R.E.M.P. Properties

https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



