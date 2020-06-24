907 EAST 109TH - UNIT A

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: $899 for 12 month lease OR $949 for 7 month lease
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 808 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1988
Property Type: Half-Duplex
Construction: Block
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range
Parking: Off-Street Parking
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hookup
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: Yes
Pet Policy: Pending Landlord Approval
UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE WATER, SEWER, TRASH.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile throughout
Storage Closet
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 12 or 7 months
Date Available for move in: 03/01/2019
Deposit: 1-2 months rent
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
