905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground garage tennis court

Fully Furnished Military rental for full Per diem... 4 month minium"everything" included on monthly invoice. Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 1CG with utilities included Cable on Harbour Island. Silver ware, pots, pans, dinnerware, Sheets, towels...everything needed!!!! Remodeled and available June 1, 2020. Gorgeous appointments including hardwood flooring, stainless appliance and marble counter tops, lighting and beautiful master bathroom with walk-in shower. Everything included...linens, dishes, sheets, pot and pans.. This townhouse boasts a remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, polished marble flooring tile, large walk-in closets in both bedrooms, plant shelves, crown molding, updated light fixtures, separate living room, dining room, kitchen and attached garage. The updated kitchen features granite counter tops, bar seating, plant shelves and tear drop light fixtures. The private attached garage features a washer and dryer and extra space for storage. 24 hr manned community security guard gate, 2pools & heated spas, 2 lighted tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground & furnished clubhouse. PRIME LOCATION. Seconds away from Downtown Tampa, Channelside, Hyde Park, The Florida Aquarium, and the Amalie Arena, History Museum, Tampa Convention center and popular water front Sail Pavilion bar and much more. 4 month minimum but prefer 6 months. Sorry no pets and non-smoking.Everything included except cable....Move in and have everything you need!!