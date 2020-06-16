All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:26 AM

905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

905 Normandy Trace Road · (813) 286-6563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

905 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Fully Furnished Military rental for full Per diem... 4 month minium"everything" included on monthly invoice. Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 1CG with utilities included Cable on Harbour Island. Silver ware, pots, pans, dinnerware, Sheets, towels...everything needed!!!! Remodeled and available June 1, 2020. Gorgeous appointments including hardwood flooring, stainless appliance and marble counter tops, lighting and beautiful master bathroom with walk-in shower. Everything included...linens, dishes, sheets, pot and pans.. This townhouse boasts a remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, polished marble flooring tile, large walk-in closets in both bedrooms, plant shelves, crown molding, updated light fixtures, separate living room, dining room, kitchen and attached garage. The updated kitchen features granite counter tops, bar seating, plant shelves and tear drop light fixtures. The private attached garage features a washer and dryer and extra space for storage. 24 hr manned community security guard gate, 2pools & heated spas, 2 lighted tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground & furnished clubhouse. PRIME LOCATION. Seconds away from Downtown Tampa, Channelside, Hyde Park, The Florida Aquarium, and the Amalie Arena, History Museum, Tampa Convention center and popular water front Sail Pavilion bar and much more. 4 month minimum but prefer 6 months. Sorry no pets and non-smoking.Everything included except cable....Move in and have everything you need!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have any available units?
905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have?
Some of 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have a pool?
No, 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
