905 Mizzenmast Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

905 Mizzenmast Lane

905 Mizzenmast Lane · No Longer Available
Location

905 Mizzenmast Lane, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Harbor Island Town-home - ***** $1,000 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!***** Lovely 3/ 2.5/ 2 in the gated community of Harbor Island featuring gorgeous wood floors throughout the first floor; an updated eat in-kitchen,dining area, family room, inside utility room and more. Master Bath features dual vanities, separate garden tub and shower, and his and her closet. Screened covered lanai leads to a private outdoor deck with additional yard space - extending your living area into the outdoors. Beautifully maintained community with lush landscape and a beautiful community pool, spa, and entertaining area. Close to water/boat access, outdoor parks, Sparkman Wharf and RiverWalk, Channelside restaurants and shops, so come and enjoy the island lifestyle. There are additional applications, fees and deposits with the Homeowners Association. The HOA processes all applicants and gives the final approval for residency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Mizzenmast Lane have any available units?
905 Mizzenmast Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Mizzenmast Lane have?
Some of 905 Mizzenmast Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Mizzenmast Lane currently offering any rent specials?
905 Mizzenmast Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Mizzenmast Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Mizzenmast Lane is pet friendly.
Does 905 Mizzenmast Lane offer parking?
No, 905 Mizzenmast Lane does not offer parking.
Does 905 Mizzenmast Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Mizzenmast Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Mizzenmast Lane have a pool?
Yes, 905 Mizzenmast Lane has a pool.
Does 905 Mizzenmast Lane have accessible units?
No, 905 Mizzenmast Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Mizzenmast Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Mizzenmast Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
