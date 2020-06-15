905 Mizzenmast Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Harbor Island Town-home - ***** $1,000 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!***** Lovely 3/ 2.5/ 2 in the gated community of Harbor Island featuring gorgeous wood floors throughout the first floor; an updated eat in-kitchen,dining area, family room, inside utility room and more. Master Bath features dual vanities, separate garden tub and shower, and his and her closet. Screened covered lanai leads to a private outdoor deck with additional yard space - extending your living area into the outdoors. Beautifully maintained community with lush landscape and a beautiful community pool, spa, and entertaining area. Close to water/boat access, outdoor parks, Sparkman Wharf and RiverWalk, Channelside restaurants and shops, so come and enjoy the island lifestyle. There are additional applications, fees and deposits with the Homeowners Association. The HOA processes all applicants and gives the final approval for residency.



(RLNE3211961)