Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

8606 N Mulberry St

8606 North Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

8606 North Mulberry Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99e14be0a6 ---- $600 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT MOVE IN TODAY Take a closer look at this one! All cleaned up and ready for you. Located on the northside of Sulfur Springs, this one offers three bedrooms, and two bathrooms covering 1200 square feet of livings space. A very nice large kitchen is perfect for your everyday food prep or entertaining family and friends. Take advantage of this amazing move-in special Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,200 Parking: Off street Heating: Other Cooling: Central Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 N Mulberry St have any available units?
8606 N Mulberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8606 N Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
8606 N Mulberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 N Mulberry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8606 N Mulberry St is pet friendly.
Does 8606 N Mulberry St offer parking?
Yes, 8606 N Mulberry St offers parking.
Does 8606 N Mulberry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 N Mulberry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 N Mulberry St have a pool?
No, 8606 N Mulberry St does not have a pool.
Does 8606 N Mulberry St have accessible units?
No, 8606 N Mulberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 N Mulberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8606 N Mulberry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8606 N Mulberry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8606 N Mulberry St does not have units with air conditioning.

