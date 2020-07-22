All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:28 PM

8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE

8549 Hunters Key Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8549 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
car wash area
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION ! UPGRADED 2 Bedroom Townhome, Granite Countertops in the Kitchen and bathrooms. Tile floors throughout the first floor.The master bedroom has large closets for storage and plenty of windows for natural light. Screened Lanai with peaceful view is a plus! Close to shoppings, Restaurants, hospitals as well as I-75. Hunter's Key Community is also equipped with mailboxes (plus dropbox with daily pickup), swimming pool, car wash and trash collector. This one won't last! Water is included. Call for more details!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have any available units?
8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have?
Some of 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
