8549 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool car wash area microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area pool

LOCATION! LOCATION ! UPGRADED 2 Bedroom Townhome, Granite Countertops in the Kitchen and bathrooms. Tile floors throughout the first floor.The master bedroom has large closets for storage and plenty of windows for natural light. Screened Lanai with peaceful view is a plus! Close to shoppings, Restaurants, hospitals as well as I-75. Hunter's Key Community is also equipped with mailboxes (plus dropbox with daily pickup), swimming pool, car wash and trash collector. This one won't last! Water is included. Call for more details!!