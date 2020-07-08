All apartments in Tampa
8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY

8532 Brushleaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

8532 Brushleaf Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Incredibly well-kept townhome . Located in the Hammocks of Tampa! This gorgeous townhome has newer carpet, granite counter in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Reserved parking and a covered entry welcome you home and into the fully tiled main floor, updated kitchen, half bath & storage, rounded out by an oversized great room. Eat-in kitchen with beautifully refinished cabinetry and matching counters, and a breakfast bar serving out to the great room with glass doors exiting to the covered rear patio, all perfect for entertaining guests! Two master suite upstairs both with en-suite baths! Master has dual sinks and a large, corner walk-in shower. Laundry located upstairs as well! Walk to the community clubhouse & pool, walking trails, fitness and more! Close to the Shoppes at New Tampa, Wiregrass, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, USF, and restaurants. Easy access to I-75, I-275, Bruce Downs Blvd, and all of Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY have any available units?
8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY have?
Some of 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY offers parking.
Does 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY has a pool.
Does 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY have accessible units?
No, 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY has units with dishwashers.

