8532 BRUSHLEAF WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Incredibly well-kept townhome . Located in the Hammocks of Tampa! This gorgeous townhome has newer carpet, granite counter in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Reserved parking and a covered entry welcome you home and into the fully tiled main floor, updated kitchen, half bath & storage, rounded out by an oversized great room. Eat-in kitchen with beautifully refinished cabinetry and matching counters, and a breakfast bar serving out to the great room with glass doors exiting to the covered rear patio, all perfect for entertaining guests! Two master suite upstairs both with en-suite baths! Master has dual sinks and a large, corner walk-in shower. Laundry located upstairs as well! Walk to the community clubhouse & pool, walking trails, fitness and more! Close to the Shoppes at New Tampa, Wiregrass, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, USF, and restaurants. Easy access to I-75, I-275, Bruce Downs Blvd, and all of Tampa.