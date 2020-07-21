All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE

8531 Trail Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8531 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Good school! Gated!! community pool!! Brand new flooring and freshly painted!! Move-in ready!!! GORGEOUS 2 beds + 2.5bath. Beautiful townhome in Hammocks !! Freshly painted Nature paint makes the gorgeous cozy. Tiled downstairs welcomes you home. The Chef will love this open kitchen with Corian count top with all appliances!! Washer and dryer included!! Breakfast bar all overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors to the backyard!! Brand new flooring covers upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom offer dual sinks, large stand-up shower with luxury finishes!!! The second bedroom offer full baht as well. Hammocks are centrally located and a Well Established Gated community mature landscaping, includes a swimming pool, playground, Convenient to restaurants, entertainment, shops, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, USF, hospital and only 2 miles from I-75 and I-275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have any available units?
8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have?
Some of 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
