8531 TRAIL WIND DRIVE

Good school! Gated!! community pool!! Brand new flooring and freshly painted!! Move-in ready!!! GORGEOUS 2 beds + 2.5bath. Beautiful townhome in Hammocks !! Freshly painted Nature paint makes the gorgeous cozy. Tiled downstairs welcomes you home. The Chef will love this open kitchen with Corian count top with all appliances!! Washer and dryer included!! Breakfast bar all overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors to the backyard!! Brand new flooring covers upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom offer dual sinks, large stand-up shower with luxury finishes!!! The second bedroom offer full baht as well. Hammocks are centrally located and a Well Established Gated community mature landscaping, includes a swimming pool, playground, Convenient to restaurants, entertainment, shops, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, USF, hospital and only 2 miles from I-75 and I-275.